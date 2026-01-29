Iran-US tensions LIVE: Trump's ‘far worse’ action warning gets Iran's ‘fingers on the trigger’ response

Iran's foreign minister also asserted the country's openness to a “fair and equitable nuclear deal”, if it is done on an “equal footing” and “ensure Iran's rights to peaceful nuclear technology.” Araghchi also rejected Iran having acquired any nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there was no plan to attack when it came to Iran, but justified American military presence in the region as “wise and prudent.”

Trump says US carrier group ‘ready’ to fulfill mission if needed, Iran vows response ‘like never before’

US President Trump has warned Iran to make a deal with US or face military strikes worse than last time. In a post on Truth Social, the US President said the fleet of US ships in the region, led by the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, was “ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary.”

“Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties,” Trump said. "Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!” the US President added.

Replying to the warning, Iran said it is ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests, but “if pushed, it will defend itself and respond like never before.”

What is the situation in Iran? Key points

• At least 6,221 people have been killed – including 5,856 protesters, 100 minors, 214 members of the security forces and 49 bystanders – amid a crackdown on the nationwide protests in Iran which began last month, US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said.

• The rights group further said at least 42,324 people had been arrested in Iran, adding that it was still investigating another 17,091 possible fatalities, AFP reported.

• HRANA has warned that security forces are searching hospitals to identify wounded protestors. However, Monitor Netblocks Wednesday said internet connectivity had been restored to around 95 percent, almost three weeks after a communications blackout in the country.