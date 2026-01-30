Iran-US news live: US keeping ‘maximum pressure policy’ on Iran; Israel ‘pushes’ America for joint action on Tehran

Trump had warned of possible military action if protesters were killed during the anti-government protests that began in late December and reached their peak on January 8 and 9.

In recent remarks, however, he shifted focus to Iran’s nuclear programme, which Western countries believe is intended to produce an atomic weapon.

On Wednesday, he said "time is running out" for Tehran to reach an agreement. He also warned that a US naval strike group, which entered Middle East waters on Monday, was "ready, willing and able" to act against Iran.

Trump vs Iran: US President now suggests talks as Tehran doubles down on threats

Trump said on Thursday that he plans to speak with Iran, even as the US sent another warship to the Middle East.

Tensions between the US and Iran have risen sharply in recent weeks following a violent crackdown by Iran’s clerical leadership on protests across the country.

Meanwhile, Iranian military spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said Tehran’s reply to any US move would not be limited.

He said it would differ from June last year, when American aircraft and missiles briefly joined Israel’s short air campaign against Iran, and warned the response would be decisive and “delivered instantly”.

Israel calls for ‘joint action’

Israel wants the United States to join in fresh strikes on Iran’s ballistic missile programme. Intelligence officials told The New York Times that Iran has largely rebuilt the system since Tel Aviv heavily damaged it during a 12-day conflict last June.

Israeli officials remain highly concerned about Iran’s missile programme, which they say is capable of reaching both civilian and military sites across Israel.

EU labels Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as ‘terrorist organisation'

The European Union on Thursday labelled Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a "terrorist organisation" following a deadly crackdown on recent large-scale protests.

"'Terrorist' is indeed how you call a regime that crushes its own people's protests in blood," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said, calling the decision "overdue".

The 27-nation bloc also approved visa restrictions and asset freezes on 21 state bodies and Iranian officials. These include the interior minister, the prosecutor general and regional IRGC commanders, over their role in the repression.

In response, Iran warned that the move could lead to "destructive consequences".

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi described it as "another major strategic mistake", after leading European powers last year pushed for the return of United Nations sanctions over Iran’s nuclear programme.

Iran’s military criticised what it called "the illogical, irresponsible and spite-driven action of the European Union", and claimed the bloc was acting in "obedience" to Iran’s rivals, the United States and Israel.