Iran-US news live: US keeping ‘maximum pressure policy’ on Iran; Israel ‘pushes’ America for joint action on Tehran
- 1 Mins agoRussia ready to evacuate its staff from Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant
- 7 Mins agoEU sanctions Iran's interior minister and prosecutor general
- 16 Mins agoUS keeping 'maximum pressure policy’ on Iran
- 17 Mins agoIsrael presses for joint action in Tehran
- 32 Mins agoUN chief calls for dialogue on Iran situation
- 36 Mins agoIran slams EU move, warns of ‘destructive consequences’
- 43 Mins agoEU labels Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as ‘terrorist organisation'
- 46 Mins agoIran threatens to hit American bases
- 52 Mins agoTrump says he plans to talk to Iran
- 1 Hr 3 Mins agoTrump now ‘hopes’ to avoid military action in Iran
Trump had warned of possible military action if protesters were killed during the anti-government protests that began in late December and reached their peak on January 8 and 9.
In recent remarks, however, he shifted focus to Iran’s nuclear programme, which Western countries believe is intended to produce an atomic weapon.
On Wednesday, he said "time is running out" for Tehran to reach an agreement. He also warned that a US naval strike group, which entered Middle East waters on Monday, was "ready, willing and able" to act against Iran.
Trump vs Iran: US President now suggests talks as Tehran doubles down on threats
Trump said on Thursday that he plans to speak with Iran, even as the US sent another warship to the Middle East.
Tensions between the US and Iran have risen sharply in recent weeks following a violent crackdown by Iran’s clerical leadership on protests across the country.
Meanwhile, Iranian military spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said Tehran’s reply to any US move would not be limited.
He said it would differ from June last year, when American aircraft and missiles briefly joined Israel’s short air campaign against Iran, and warned the response would be decisive and “delivered instantly”.
Israel calls for ‘joint action’
Israel wants the United States to join in fresh strikes on Iran’s ballistic missile programme. Intelligence officials told The New York Times that Iran has largely rebuilt the system since Tel Aviv heavily damaged it during a 12-day conflict last June.
Israeli officials remain highly concerned about Iran’s missile programme, which they say is capable of reaching both civilian and military sites across Israel.
EU labels Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as ‘terrorist organisation'
The European Union on Thursday labelled Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a "terrorist organisation" following a deadly crackdown on recent large-scale protests.
"'Terrorist' is indeed how you call a regime that crushes its own people's protests in blood," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said, calling the decision "overdue".
The 27-nation bloc also approved visa restrictions and asset freezes on 21 state bodies and Iranian officials. These include the interior minister, the prosecutor general and regional IRGC commanders, over their role in the repression.
In response, Iran warned that the move could lead to "destructive consequences".
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi described it as "another major strategic mistake", after leading European powers last year pushed for the return of United Nations sanctions over Iran’s nuclear programme.
Iran’s military criticised what it called "the illogical, irresponsible and spite-driven action of the European Union", and claimed the bloc was acting in "obedience" to Iran’s rivals, the United States and Israel.
Iran-US news live: Russia is prepared to pull out its staff from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant if the need arises, Alexei Likhachev, head of Russia’s state nuclear corporation, was quoted as saying on Thursday by state news agency TASS.
President Vladimir Putin said last year that hundreds of Russian nationals are employed at the site, which is Iran’s only working nuclear power station and was constructed by Moscow.
Iran-US news live updates: The European Union on Thursday imposed sanctions on Iran’s interior minister Eskandar Momeni, prosecutor general Mohammad Movahedi Azad, and presiding judge Iman Afshari, the Council of the European Union said.
"They were all involved in the violent repression of peaceful protests and the arbitrary arrest of political activists and human rights defenders," the Council said in a statement.
Iran-US news live updates: The United States is continuing its maximum pressure approach towards Iran to limit the government’s funding for military and nuclear programmes, while keeping diplomatic channels open, state department spokesperson Tommy Piggott said on Thursday.
"Instead of funding water, food, energy infrastructure, the regime there has wasted their wealth on terrorist proxies, on a nuclear weapons program that was obliterated by the President," Piggott told News Max.
"We're seeing a maximum pressure policy from day one of this administration to deny the regime the revenues to do those malign activities. And we see a force posture in the region, as the Secretary said, in order to defend America's interests," he added.
Iran-US news live updates: Israel wants the United States to join in fresh strikes on Iran’s ballistic missile programme. Intelligence officials told The New York Times that Iran has largely rebuilt the system since Tel Aviv heavily damaged it during a 12-day conflict last June.
Rear Adm Ali Shamkhani, who leads a newly formed body that oversees military operations in Iran, said on Wednesday that any strike by the US would be treated as an act of war. He warned that Iran would respond strongly and target Tel Aviv.
Because of this, Israeli officials remain highly concerned about Iran’s missile programme, which they say is capable of reaching both civilian and military sites across Israel.
Iran-US news live updates: UN chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged the use of diplomacy to ease rising tensions between Iran and the United States, as both sides exchange military warnings during US President Donald Trump’s efforts to secure a nuclear deal with Tehran.
"We believe that it's important that there is a dialogue allowing for an agreement in relation, namely, to the nuclear question and that we can avoid a crisis that could have devastating consequences in the region," Guterres told reporters.
Iran-US news live updates: The decision by the European Union has already led to a warning from Tehran, which said it could lead to "destructive consequences".
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi described it as "another major strategic mistake".
Iran’s military criticised what it called "the illogical, irresponsible and spite-driven action of the European Union", and claimed the bloc was acting in "obedience" to Iran’s rivals, the United States and Israel.
Iran-US news live updates: The European Union piled on the pressure by designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a "terrorist organisation" over a deadly crackdown on recent mass protests.
"'Terrorist' is indeed how you call a regime that crushes its own people's protests in blood," said EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, welcoming the "overdue" decision.
Iran-US news live updates: Iran on Thursday warned it would immediately target US bases and aircraft carriers if it comes under attack. The warning came after US President Donald Trump said earlier that time was running out for Tehran, and after the European Union placed Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on its terror list.
Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia told state television that US aircraft carriers have “serious vulnerabilities” and that many American bases in the Gulf region are “within the range of our medium-range missiles”.
“If such a miscalculation is made by the Americans, it will certainly not unfold the way Trump imagines -- carrying out a quick operation and then, two hours later, tweeting that the operation is over,” he said.
Iran-US news live updates: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he plans to speak with Iran, even as the US sent another warship to the Middle East and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the armed forces would be ready to act on whatever decision the president makes.
"I am planning on it, yeah," Trump said when asked about possible talks with Tehran. "We have a lot of very big, very powerful ships sailing to Iran right now, and it would be great if we didn’t have to use them."
Iran-US news live updates: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he hopes to steer clear of military action against Iran, which has warned it would target US bases and aircraft carriers if it is attacked.
Trump said he is speaking with Iran and suggested that a military move could still be avoided. This came after he earlier said time was "running out" as the United States deployed a large naval force to the area.
When asked whether he would hold talks with Iran, Trump told reporters, "I have had and I am planning on it."