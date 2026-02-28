US Navy's Fifth Fleet HQ attacked in Bahrain? Video goes viral as Iran vows retaliation

Amid nuclear tensions, the Middle East on Saturday entered a new stage of overt conflict following strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, which led to retaliatory missile launches and an alleged assault on a significant US naval installation in the Gulf. US Navy's Fifth Fleet: This video grab taken from UGC images posted on social media on February 28, 2026 shows a plume of smoke rising over Manama following several explosions in Bahrain's capital. A centre for the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain has been hit in a "missile attack", Bahrain said on February 28, as Iran vowed retaliation following US and Israeli strikes. (AFP)

Meanwhile, Bahrain reported that a missile strike had aimed at the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet located in the island nation, according to The Sudan Times. However, it did not offer any additional immediate information regarding the attack, such as the level of damage incurred or the presence of any casualties.

The Fifth Fleet of the US Navy, based in Bahrain, is responsible for overseeing American naval activities throughout the Gulf region, which includes the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read: Why did US strike Iran today? All we know as explosions rock Tehran amid nuclear tension

US and Israel vs Iran This development occurs amidst increased tensions following strikes conducted by the US and Israel on Iran.

According to Iranian media reports, one of the initial strikes was reportedly near the offices of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian media also reported explosions and strikes occurring in various locations across the country, with smoke observed rising from areas within the capital, Tehran.