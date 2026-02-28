Edit Profile
    US Navy's Fifth Fleet HQ attacked in Bahrain? Video goes viral as Iran vows retaliation

    Bahrain reported a missile strike on the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters but provided no details on damage or casualties.

    Updated on: Feb 28, 2026 4:24 PM IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
    Amid nuclear tensions, the Middle East on Saturday entered a new stage of overt conflict following strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, which led to retaliatory missile launches and an alleged assault on a significant US naval installation in the Gulf.

    US Navy's Fifth Fleet: This video grab taken from UGC images posted on social media on February 28, 2026 shows a plume of smoke rising over Manama following several explosions in Bahrain's capital. A centre for the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain has been hit in a "missile attack", Bahrain said on February 28, as Iran vowed retaliation following US and Israeli strikes. (AFP)
    US Navy's Fifth Fleet: This video grab taken from UGC images posted on social media on February 28, 2026 shows a plume of smoke rising over Manama following several explosions in Bahrain's capital. A centre for the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain has been hit in a "missile attack", Bahrain said on February 28, as Iran vowed retaliation following US and Israeli strikes. (AFP)

    Meanwhile, Bahrain reported that a missile strike had aimed at the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet located in the island nation, according to The Sudan Times. However, it did not offer any additional immediate information regarding the attack, such as the level of damage incurred or the presence of any casualties.

    The Fifth Fleet of the US Navy, based in Bahrain, is responsible for overseeing American naval activities throughout the Gulf region, which includes the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz.

    Also Read: Why did US strike Iran today? All we know as explosions rock Tehran amid nuclear tension

    US and Israel vs Iran

    This development occurs amidst increased tensions following strikes conducted by the US and Israel on Iran.

    According to Iranian media reports, one of the initial strikes was reportedly near the offices of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

    Iranian media also reported explosions and strikes occurring in various locations across the country, with smoke observed rising from areas within the capital, Tehran.

    US military operations in Iran

    On Saturday, President Donald Trump announced that the US had started "major combat operations" in Iran. He warned that American casualties could occur as the campaign progressed.

    Trump stated that the airstrikes were intended to eliminate Iranian missiles and to destroy its naval forces. This operation came after numerous US-Israeli warnings directed at Tehran regarding its military initiatives.

    The exchange of hostilities signifies a significant escalation in the long-standing tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear aspirations and missile advancements. With reports of attacks occurring within Iran, missile launches aimed at Israel, and a strike on the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, the conflict now spans multiple fronts in the region.

    • Shweta Kukreti
      Shweta Kukreti

      Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk.

