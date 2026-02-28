Why did US strike Iran today? All we know as explosions rock Tehran amid nuclear tension

Explosions were heard in Iran's capital Tehran as the US has initiated "major combat operations", aimed at eradicating "imminent threats" posed by the nation's regime. The US initiated significant military operations in Tehran to eliminate perceived threats, with Trump urging Iranians to reclaim their government. (File photos)

Why did US strike Iran today? In a video shared on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump on Saturday called the operation an “extensive and ongoing,” committing to employ “overwhelming strength and devastating force” to dismantle Iranian missile capabilities and prevent the development of a nuclear weapon.

“The hour of your freedom is at hand,” Trump stated to the citizens of Iran, encouraging them to “take over your government” after the operation concludes.

This comes as US and Iran wrapped up their nuclear program discussions without reaching a consensus Friday, with a suggestion that more negotiations will be held the following week. The POTUS said he was “not happy” with the negotiations' progress.

Trump informed reporters of his preference for diplomacy while reiterating his firm stance that Iran must not acquire a nuclear weapon. “It’d be wonderful if they negotiated in … good faith and conscience but they are not getting there so far,” he said.

"They cannot have nuclear weapons, and we’re not thrilled with the way they’re negotiating,” Trump told media.

Calling the military operation in Iran "massive and ongoing”, Trump emphasised it is being carried out “to prevent this very wicked, radical dictatorship from threatening America and our core national security interests.”

“We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground,” he added.

Why is Trump seeking regime change in Iran? In his video message, Trump further stated that Iran has been attempting to restore its nuclear program following the US bombing of its nuclear facilities in June.

The operation on Saturday comes after Trump issued multiple warnings, indicating that the US would consider military intervention if the Iranian regime continued to kill anti-government protesters.

Trump has consistently suggested that he desires regime change in Iran, while also demanding that the nation cease all uranium enrichment activities to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.

However, Trump has not clearly defined the strategic goals of a US military operation or the anticipated duration of such an operation.

Iran reacts as Israel conducts 'preventative' strikes Iran has consistently asserted that its nuclear program is intended solely for civilian purposes. Iran's state media informed that the nation is gearing up for a “devastating response” to the assaults.

The United States military is preparing for multiple days of assaults, as reported by two sources to CNN on Saturday, with one official characterizing them as "not a small strike."

Meanwhile, Israel announced that it had conducted “preventative” strikes against Iran.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz referred to the assault as a "preemptive strike" against Iran, coinciding with the declaration of a state of emergency throughout Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the attacks were intended to "remove the existential threat" presented by the Iranian regime, while he called upon the Iranian populace to overthrow their government.

An official informed Reuters on Saturday that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is not currently in Tehran and has been moved to a secure location.

Iran shuts down airspace, casualties unknown The attack focused on Iran's ballistic missiles and missile launch systems, which are regarded by Israel as a significant threat. The number of casualties, if any, remains uncertain.

Iran has shut down its airspace, as stated by Majid Akhavan, the spokesperson for the civil aviation authority, according to media outlets affiliated with the state. Additionally, schools have been instructed to close, and remote learning has been initiated, CNN reported, citing Iranian media.