What Donald Trump said in SOTU speech: Key highlights, plans, all you need to know

US President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address on Tuesday, using the nationally televised platform to defend his immigration crackdown, sweeping tariffs, tax cuts and foreign policy decisions — while taking repeated aim at Democrats. President Donald Trump gestures after delivering the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP)

Here are the key highlights from the speech and the reactions that followed:

India-Pakistan ceasefire claim Trump once again claimed credit for brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, asserting that his intervention prevented a potential nuclear war between the two neighbours.

Speaking before Congress, Trump said: “Pakistan and India would have been in a nuclear war.”

He further added that “Pakistan and India would have been a nuclear war. 35 million people, said the Prime Minister of Pakistan, would have died if it were not for my involvement,” referring to Shehbaz Sharif.

In recent months, Trump has repeatedly maintained that his administration used trade agreements and tariff measures as leverage to dissuade both countries from escalating tensions - a claim that has not been endorsed by New Delhi.

The Republican president was referring to the May 2025 military confrontation that followed the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed. In response, India carried out strikes on terror bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan under Operation Sindoor.

Immigration and border security Trump claimed record-low illegal crossings at the southern border.

“In the past nine months, zero illegal aliens have been admitted to the United States.”

Arrests for illegal crossings have dropped sharply — with January figures showing 6,070 arrests along the Mexican border, the lowest annualised rate since 1967. However, critics argue that the decline has come with significant humanitarian costs, including ending asylum processing at the border.

Trump also touted a 56% drop in fentanyl flowing across the border, referring to declining seizure numbers. Analysts caution that seizure data does not necessarily reflect the total amount of fentanyl entering the country.

Mexico cartel operation Trump appeared to reference the killing of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

“We’ve also taken down one of the most sinister cartel kingpins of all. You saw that yesterday.”

Mexican authorities confirmed that Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho,” was killed in an operation in Jalisco with US intelligence support. Around 70 people reportedly died in the violence surrounding the operation.

Gaza ceasefire claim Trump credited himself with brokering a fragile ceasefire in Gaza.

“I negotiated every single hostage, both living and dead, has been returned home.”

The US-brokered deal between Israel and Hamas has paused major hostilities and facilitated hostage releases and aid deliveries. However, a permanent resolution to the conflict triggered by Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack remains uncertain.

Tariffs and taxes Trump defended his tariff policy despite a recent Supreme Court setback.

“Tariffs paid for by foreign countries will… substantially replace the modern day system of income tax.”

Economists widely dispute this claim. Tariffs generated $195 billion last fiscal year — less than 4% of federal revenue. Income and payroll taxes account for roughly 84%. Multiple studies show tariffs are largely paid by US importers and consumers, not foreign governments.

He also promoted the GOP’s tax-and-spending law passed last year, highlighting:

No federal income tax on tips

No tax on overtime pay

Deductions for older Americans

‘Trump Accounts’ providing $1,000 investment accounts for newborns However, his repeated claim of “no tax on Social Security” does not apply universally, as deductions phase out based on income and age eligibility.

Health care proposals Trump again pitched his 'Great Healthcare Plan' which proposes sending money directly to Americans via health savings accounts instead of subsidising insurance companies.

Democrats argue the proposal would replace Affordable Care Act subsidies that helped lower premiums before expiring earlier this year. The plan has yet to gain traction in Congress.

Trump also claimed prescription drug prices were cut by “300%, 400%, 500%, 600%.” Health policy experts say such reductions are mathematically impossible, as prices cannot fall by more than 100%.

Economy: ‘Hottest country in the world’ “Now we are the hottest country anywhere in the world.”

The US economy shrank in early 2025 before rebounding mid-year. Growth slowed again in the fourth quarter. Inflation has eased compared to its peak but remains elevated in several categories, and hiring has slowed.

Trump also claimed gas prices are below $2.30 per gallon in most states. According to AAA, the national average stands at $2.95.

He further said he secured $18 trillion in foreign investment commitments. The White House website lists a significantly lower figure, around $9.6 trillion, some of which predates his second term.

Venezuela oil and military actions Trump said the US received over 80 million barrels of oil from Venezuela following a US military raid that led to the capture of then-President Nicolás Maduro. Venezuela produces roughly 1 million barrels of oil per day and holds the world’s largest proven reserves.

He framed the move as part of decisive global military actions, also referencing operations in Iran.

Crime and Washington DC Trump said he would make Los Angeles safe “like Washington, D.C.”

After declaring a crime emergency in DC in August 2025 and deploying federal authorities and National Guard members, violent crime fell 29% year-over-year. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has maintained crime was already trending downward prior to federal intervention.

Emotional moments and Medal of Freedom Trump highlighted the case of Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee killed on a North Carolina train, pledging justice for her family.

He also announced that he will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Team USA hockey goalie Connor Hellebuyck after the US men’s team won gold at the Milan-Cortina Games. Both the men’s and women’s Olympic teams received standing ovations in the chamber.

The bigger picture Trump’s speech underscored the defining themes of his second term:

Hardline immigration enforcement

Aggressive tariff policies

Expanded tax cuts

Assertive foreign policy interventions

Claims of rapid economic revival While Republicans cheered major portions of the address, Democrats countered many of his assertions on tariffs, taxes, drug pricing and voter fraud, arguing that several claims were exaggerated or misleading.

With the 2026 mid-term elections battles looming, the speech signaled that Trump intends to double down, not moderate, his agenda.