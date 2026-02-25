‘Tariffs will replace income tax’: Trump’s big claim despite Supreme Court blow

In his "People's State of the Union" speech, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday struck a triumphant and declarative tone, describing the past year as a dramatic national turnaround. Trump hailed his tariff move, now deemed illegal by the Supreme Court, saying he used the duties to take in hundreds of billions of dollars to make great deals for the country, both economically and on a national security basis. US President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2026. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (AFP)

Trump said that other countries were "ripping" US off "very bad" for years, adding that even Democrats know that but they "just don't want to say it".

“Yet these countries are now happy, so are we… we made deals… deals are all done… they are now making a lot of money,” Trump said, and went on to add that tariffs paid by foreign countries he believes will replace the “modern day system of income tax”.

'Tariffs will replace income tax' Calling the Supreme Court ruling striking down tariffs “very unfortunate”, Trump said the good news is almost all countries and corporation want to keep the deals they made knowing that the legal powers he has as a president to make a new agreement could be “far worse” for them.

“We are winning big,” he said.