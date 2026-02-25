LIVE: Trump defends his tariffs at State of the Union address, says US now richer and stronger
Iran-US tensions live updates: Trump's address comes as two US aircraft carriers have been dispatched to the Middle East amid tensions with Iran.
US President Donald Trump is delivering his State of the Union address as fears of a possible Iran-US war continue to linger even as Tehran and Washington are set to hold another round of talks over the nuclear deal in Geneva on Thursday, February 26. In the speech, Trump is likely to mention his ability to direct quick-hit military actions around the world, including in Iran and Venezuela.
Trump's address comes as two US aircraft carriers have been dispatched to the Middle East amid tensions with Iran. On Tuesday, Trump said that Iran "desperately wants a deal".
"Important negotiations from Thursday in Geneva. Iran desperately wants a deal. But Iran just can't say the sacred phrase 'we won't build nuclear weapons'," Trump was quoted as saying by Fox News.
Earlier this week, Trump had said that he would prefer a deal with Iran but warned of ‘very bad day’ for the country if a deal is not reached. Echoing the same, US' secretary of war Pete Hegseth also said that Iran ‘would be wise’ to make a deal and that it is the outcome President Trump would prefer.
At the State Union address, Trump said that the tariff revenues are 'saving' the US. "It's saving our country, the kind of money we're taking in," he said. This comes after US Supreme Court's striking down of the Trump's global tariffs last week.
"Our nation is back bigger, better, richer and stronger than ever before," Trump said in his address to a joint session of Congress.
"It is indeed a turnaround for the ages," Trump said in his speech where he plans to declare his policies have the job market and domestic manufacturing booming.
Amid the continued tensions with Iran, Trump's Union of Address speech makes a mention of Iran, without naming it. "As president, I will make peace wherever I can -- but I will never hesitate to confront threats to America wherever we must," Trump was to say, according to the excerpts published by the Associate Press.
Tehran and Washington will sit for the last round of talks in Geneva on Thursday, February 26 as the US assembles its greatest military firepower in decades in the Middle East. The negotiations are being seen as a last chance for Iran's clerical regime to strike a deal with US President Donald Trump.
US Senator Dave McCormick said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to Iran and could resort to additional military force if Tehran fails to respond.
“Iran has blood on its hands, American blood, Israeli blood. It's threatened to destroy America with nuclear capability. So it's a terrible actor. It's been underwriting terror for decades in the Middle East," McCormick told CNBC.
“So I think what we're trying to do now is tighten the noose. That's what the President is trying to put pressure on Iran to act as a good actor. We shouldn't have a lot of trust for Iran and I think what they're going to see is, if President Trump's saying he's going to do something, I think, and they don't, they don't respond appropriately, I think that he's likely to use additional capability, additional military force in some form or another,” he added.
US President Donald Trump is set to deliver his State of the Union address on Wednesday as fears of a possible Iran-US war continue to linger