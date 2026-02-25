LIVE: Trump defends his tariffs at State of the Union address, says US now richer and stronger

Live

Iran-US tensions live updates: President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.

Iran-US tensions live updates: US President Donald Trump is delivering his State of the Union address as fears of a possible Iran-US war continue to linger even as Tehran and Washington are set to hold another round of talks over the nuclear deal in Geneva on Thursday, February 26. In the speech, Trump is likely to mention his ability to direct quick-hit military actions around the world, including in Iran and Venezuela. Trump's address comes as two US aircraft carriers have been dispatched to the Middle East amid tensions with Iran. On Tuesday, Trump said that Iran "desperately wants a deal". "Important negotiations from Thursday in Geneva. Iran desperately wants a deal. But Iran just can't say the sacred phrase 'we won't build nuclear weapons'," Trump was quoted as saying by Fox News. Earlier this week, Trump had said that he would prefer a deal with Iran but warned of 'very bad day' for the country if a deal is not reached. Echoing the same, US' secretary of war Pete Hegseth also said that Iran 'would be wise' to make a deal and that it is the outcome President Trump would prefer.

