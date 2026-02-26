US Iran tensions live: Marco Rubio calls Iran’s refusal to discuss missiles a ‘big problem’ ahead of key nuclear talks

Live

US-Iran tensions live: US-Iran nuclear talks resume in Geneva amid Donald Trump’s ‘never allow’ warning

US Iran tensions live updates: The United States and Iran are set to meet in Geneva on Thursday for the third round of nuclear negotiations this month, even as US President Donald Trump intensifies military pressure and reiterates his warning that Washington will not allow Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons. The latest round of indirect talks comes amid a significant US military buildup in the Middle East. The two sides are attempting to break a decades-long deadlock over Iran’s nuclear programme — one that Washington, Western powers and Israel believe is aimed at developing nuclear arms. Tehran has consistently denied the charge, maintaining that its programme is for peaceful purposes. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to participate in the discussions, alongside Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi, a US official told news agency Reuters. Oman’s foreign minister Badr Albusaidi will once again mediate the talks, following a previous round held in Geneva last week. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi is also expected in Geneva during the talks, as he was last week, to hold discussions with both delegations. US-Iran's diplomacy under pressure The negotiations are unfolding against a tense backdrop. In June last year, the United States joined Israel in striking Iranian nuclear sites. Since then, Iran has warned it would retaliate forcefully if attacked again. Trump, who is serving his second term as US President after winning the 2025 election, addressed the issue during his State of the Union speech to Congress on Tuesday. He made clear that while diplomacy is his preferred path, military action remains an option. “My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy—but one thing is certain: I will NEVER allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror, which they are, by far, to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. He repeated the warning in categorical terms: “But one thing is certain. I will never allow the world's number one sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to have a nuclear weapon. Can't let that happen.” Trump also said Iran wants “to make a deal,” but added that Washington has yet to hear what he called the “secret words” — a firm declaration that “We will never build a nuclear weapon.” Earlier, on February 19, Trump had set a tight timeline, saying Iran must reach an agreement within 10 to 15 days or face consequences, warning that “really bad things” would otherwise happen. Tehran signals flexibility, but draws red lines On the Iranian side, Araqchi has said that a deal remains possible only if diplomacy is prioritised. “A deal is within reach, but only if diplomacy is given priority,” Araqchi said in a statement on X. He has also stressed that while Iran seeks a “fair” and swift agreement, it will not give up what it describes as its right to peaceful nuclear technology. The United States and Iran have been at odds for years over Tehran’s nuclear programme, which Washington and its allies claim could lead to weapons development, a charge Iran denies. US-Iran key nuclear talks in Geneva today: Top 10 developments so far 1. Diplomatic efforts earlier last year collapsed when Israel launched surprise strikes on Iranian nuclear sites in June, triggering a 12-day conflict that saw the US briefly join military action against Iran’s facilities. 2. After failing to reach a deal, both sides returned to indirect talks this month, first in Oman and then in Geneva. 3. Oman’s foreign minister is expected to mediate the negotiations on Thursday, with leaders from both countries participating, including US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi. 4. Meanwhile, the US has significantly increased its military presence in the Middle East, deploying ships and aircraft, stoking fears of a broader conflict if diplomacy fails. 5. In his State of the Union address, President Trump accused Iran of “pursuing sinister nuclear ambitions” and claimed the country was developing missiles that could threaten Europe and potentially the US. 6. Iranian officials dismissed those missile and nuclear allegations as “big lies” and have defended their programme as peaceful. 7. US secretary of state Marco Rubio has said Iran’s refusal to negotiate on its ballistic missile programme is a “big problem,” signalling that the US wants talks to cover more than just nuclear issues. 8. Iran faces domestic strain from economic sanctions and widespread protests, complicating its position in talks with the US. 9. While some progress in talks has been acknowledged, deep divisions remain over sanctions relief, enrichment limits and missiles. 10. According to a Reuters report on Sunday, Tehran has offered fresh concessions in exchange for sanctions relief and formal recognition of its right to enrich uranium. Yet significant gaps remain. ...Read More

