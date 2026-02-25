Indian medical students in Iran face dilemma as exam dates clash with evacuation advisory

Amid tensions of a military confrontation between Iran and the US, Indian embassy in Tehran on Monday issued an advisory asking nationals in the country - students, pilgrims, business visitors etc., - to leave by available means of transport, including commercial flights.

Situation remains tense in Iran, where widespread anti-government protests that began spreading in January triggered international tensions with US President Donald Trump's warning of intervening militarily.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has urged the Ministry of External Affairs to intervene and seek postponement of key medical examinations for Indian students in Iran, following an advisory asking Indian nationals to leave the country due to the evolving security situation.

In a representation to the MEA, the Association said it appreciated the government’s timely advisory issued through the Embassy of India in Tehran, but raised concerns over its impact on students currently appearing for crucial examinations, ANI news agency reported.

The group said hundreds of Indian students, including many from Jammu and Kashmir, are in the middle of semester and national-level medical exams.

National Convenor of the Association, Nasir Khuehami, said two Iran-wide examinations, the Uloompaya (Comprehensive Basic Science Examination) and the Pre-Internship Examination, are scheduled for March 5, 2026, under the supervision of Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education, as per ANI. These exams are mandatory milestones for medical students.

Estimates from student groups suggest that between 1,000 and 1,500 Indian students are currently pursuing medical education in Iran, with many enrolled at institutions such as Tehran University of Medical Sciences, reported The Times of India. The examinations, held only twice a year, determine whether students can move from pre-clinical to clinical training.

Students said missing these exams could result in a loss of up to six months of academic progress, delaying completion of their five-and-a-half-year medical degree. Several students said this is the second such disruption they have faced, following instability during the Israel-Iran conflict last year, as per the report.

Some students who returned to India cited safety concerns but expressed anxiety about their academic future, while others still in Iran said they feel compelled to stay despite family pressure, as universities have indicated there is little likelihood of postponement.

The JKSA has requested the MEA to issue clear guidance for students with imminent exams and to engage with Iranian authorities to explore postponement or alternative arrangements, ANI said. The Association stressed that coordinated communication is essential to ensure students are not forced to choose between personal safety and losing an academic year.

