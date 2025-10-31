Medical student lists foods he can’t wait to eat after months away from Delhi: 'Mummy se banvaunga'

A medical student from Santiniketan, West Bengal, has shared a heartfelt post about returning home to Delhi after a long time away, and it’s his list of favourite dishes that has won hearts online. A West Bengal student shared a mouth-watering list of all the foods he planned to eat after returning home.(Pexels/Representational Image)

In a Reddit post, the student wrote, “I am currently in Santiniketan for medical studies, and I am going home (Delhi). I am very excited because I will finally get to have food of my own taste."

‘Mummy se banvaunga’ list wins hearts:

What followed was a mouth-watering list of all the foods he plans to eat once he reaches home. The first part of his list included local favourites listed under 'Bahar ka khana', which included Khushi ke momos, Chandan ki chaat, school ke bahar wala falooda, 6 in one pizza, taka tak, and samosa.

But what truly struck a chord with Reddit users was the section titled “Mummy se banvaunga”, a list of home-cooked dishes he wants his mother to prepare. It included aloo paratha, looki ki sabji, kaali dal, jaljeera, and kheer puri.

“Finally, ghee wali roti! It's been ages since I last had it,” the student adds.

Many users found the post deeply relatable, especially those who have lived away from home for studies or work. Comments poured in from people sharing their own lists of comfort foods and stories of craving home-cooked meals.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(Reddit)

Reddit reacts:

Reddit users flooded the comments with warmth and nostalgia. Many said the post reminded them of their own cravings while studying away from home, calling it “the most wholesome thing on the internet today.”

One of the users commented, “Hahaha, I did the same when I came from the UK this month!!”

A second user commented, “I used to do this when I was in college, going back to my hometown. 1 week me sab kha lene ka jee karta tha.”

Another user with a hint of sarcasm commented, “Delhi aa hi rhe ho toh Butter chicken khaye bina wapas mt jaana.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)