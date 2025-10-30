Man goes viral after selling ad space on his tuxedo to fund his wedding: '26 startups actually helped'

Wedding costs can easily spiral out of control, but one groom found a way to turn the pressure into profit. The man behind the viral idea was French entrepreneur Dagobert Renouf. (@dagorenouf/X)

In a move that has amused and impressed social media users, a man decided to turn his wedding into a full-blown business opportunity. Instead of relying on savings or cutting costs, he came up with a clever idea, to sell ad space on his tuxedo and have his big day sponsored.

The idea, which sounded almost unbelievable at first, began to take shape when brands actually agreed to join in.

Tuxedo sponsorship goes viral:

The man behind the viral idea is French entrepreneur Dagobert Renouf.

Back in July, he announced that he would get people to sponsor his wedding and even pass it off as a business expense under advertising.

What began as a light-hearted experiment quickly became a hit. Within weeks, Renouf had sold most of the available ad spots and was ready to send his custom suit to the tailor.

By the time his wedding day arrived on October 25, the “sponsored suit” was complete. He walked down the aisle wearing a tuxedo decorated with logos from 26 different startups.

“Big thanks to the 26 startups who helped us pay for our wedding, it was a beautiful day,” Renouf wrote in his post.

Social media reacts:

The idea quickly sparked admiring reactions online. Many praised the groom’s creativity and marketing instincts, calling it a “genius” and “hustler” move.

One of the users commented, “Missed this opportunity, but please let me know if there are any other wedding(s) in the future.”

A second user commented, "No one will believe this isn't AI-generated."

"Love this! Startup teamwork even at a wedding. What a way to celebrate community. Wishing you both continued success (and excited for the cinematic drop)," another user commented.

Some users joked that they had found the ultimate life hack for wedding expenses.