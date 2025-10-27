Kerala couple registers marriage instantly via video KYC minutes after tying the knot. Watch

Kerala’s technology-driven approach to governance is transforming everyday life, even for traditional ceremonies. The couple, Lavanya and Vishnu, were seen smiling as they completed their KYC verification.(@sreekanth324/X)

Recently, at a local Panchayat in Kawassery, a newly married couple completed their marriage registration instantly using K-Smart's video KYC system, receiving a fully verified digital certificate on the same day.

What usually takes days or weeks was completed within minutes, showing how digital tools are reshaping public services in Kerala.

The couple, Lavanya and Vishnu, were seen smiling as they completed their KYC verification. A video capturing the moment has since gone viral on social media.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption, “In Kawassery, Kerala, Lavanya and Vishnu got married and registered their marriage instantly through Video KYC.”

The video was shared on October 23, 2025, and since then, it has gained 1.17 lakh views and numerous comments.

According to Deshabhimani, Panchayat member T Velayudhan posed with the newlyweds for photographs and personally gave them a printed copy of their certificate, highlighting the blend of technology and personal attention.

The video quickly got attention on social media. People praised how fast and easy the process was.

Many users were amazed that the couple got their certificate so quickly. Others liked that the Panchayat still added a personal touch, making the moment special even though it was done online.

One of the users commented, “100% literacy for a reason.”

Another user commented, “I recently got married in an Andhra village and we had to hire a broker and deal with the registrar's ego just to get a marriage certificate.”

Since K-Smart was launched, Kerala has recorded over 1.5 lakh marriage registrations, with almost 63,000 completed through video KYC.