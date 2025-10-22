24-year-old man suffers jaw dislocation on train. Doctor fixes it in seconds. Watch

A 24-year-old passenger on the Kanniyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express experienced a frightening moment when his jaw dislocated mid-journey, causing him intense pain and difficulty in closing his mouth. The incident happened while the train was passing through Kerala.(@Southern Railway/X)

The incident took place on Train No. 22503 while it was en route through Kerala.

Fortunately, help arrived quickly. Dr Jithin PS, the Divisional Medical Officer from the Railway Hospital in Palakkad, provided immediate medical attention after being alerted about the situation.

A video showing the doctor treating the passenger has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, the young traveller can be seen testing his jaw and shaking hands with the doctor in gratitude after receiving treatment.

The video was shared by Southern Railway, with the caption, “A 24-year-old passenger suffered a Jaw dislocation and received timely medical assistance from Dr. Jithin PS, DMO/RH Palakkad. The passenger resumed the journey safely.”

The video was shared on October 18, 2025, and since then has gained 1.1 million views and numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

The heartwarming video has since gone viral, drawing admiration for both the doctor’s professionalism and the Railways’ efficient medical support system.

One of the users commented, “My worst nightmare, to do this while yawning. Many thanks for the doctor's assistance!”

A second user commented, “Excellent job by the doctor, right on the spot.”

A third user commented, “Such an effort from the doctor. Only the guy who was in trouble can explain the difference it made in his situation. Bravo, dear!”

“Timely medical help isn’t just treatment- it’s life, extended by compassion,” another user commented.

X users praised the quick coordination that allowed the passenger to receive aid onboard.

Many commented that such incidents highlight the importance of having trained medical personnel and facilities available on long-distance trains.