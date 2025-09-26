‘Only in India’: Indian Railways passenger uses train’s upper berth as clothes-drying rack

Train journeys in India are usually admired for the picturesque views rolling past the windows, but one recent ride surprised passengers with an unexpected scene inside the coach. A Reddit user captured and shared a photograph showing clothes neatly out to dry on the utility rack of an upper berth. An image of clothes drying on a train berth went viral, as users reacted with humour, shock and disbelief.(Reddit/edging_all_night)

The post, uploaded on the subreddit r/IndianCivicFails, carried the caption: “Only in Indian Railways.” The user also remarked that although they were unable to secure a seat in an AC coach, they did manage to witness what they called a “free laundry service” in action.

Check out the post here:

Reactions online

The image quickly attracted attention and sparked lively discussions among social media users. Many were amused, while others expressed dismay at the lack of civic sense.

One person reacted with humour, writing, “It happens only in India.” Another commented, “Tell him that you don’t want to see his underwear on your side.” Some found the scene quite shocking, with one user exclaiming, “Ohhhh my god, this is shocking.”

Others tried to put the matter in perspective. “A lot of people even in abroad have civic sense issues but this is something which only happens in India,” one user observed. Another simply noted, “Well well well, no comments,” capturing the mix of disbelief and resignation many felt.

A few found it both comic and concerning at the same time. “This is hikarious and saddeing both,” a user wrote.

