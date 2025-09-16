Woman smokes inside train's AC coach, argues with co-passengers: ‘Ek kaam kar police ko bula

A viral video of a woman smoking inside an AC coach of a train has surfaced online. The clip captured her arguing with her co-passengers, who asked her to leave the compartment. A video of a woman smoking inside a train has sparked outrage. (Screengrab)

The woman started screaming and arguing when a man, off-camera, confronted her and asked her why she was smoking inside an AC compartment. She instantly asked the man to stop recording and said she would step out. However, the verbal altercation continued, and the woman refused to leave the compartment.

When her co-passengers threatened that they would call the police, she said, “Ek kaam kar police ko bula (Call the cops),” and continued smoking. She once said, “Tumhare paison ka nahi phoonk rahi (I'm not smoking on your dime).”

Railways Seva reacts:

In a comment on one of X posts involving the video, Railway Seva, the official Twitter account for support to railway users, shared an update about the incident. In a translated post, they wrote, “The matter has been forwarded to the relevant authorities for necessary action. - RPF India.” HT.com has reached out to Indian Railways. This report will be updated when the authorities respond.

Is smoking permitted on the train?

According to a Facebook post by Indian Railways, smoking is prohibited inside the trains. “Smoking inside trains is prohibited under Section 167 of the Railway Act and violations endanger passenger safety.” In addition, it is also prohibited on platforms and station premises.

In addition to smoking, the consumption of alcohol is prohibited on trains and railway premises.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)