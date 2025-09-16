Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Woman smokes inside train's AC coach, argues with co-passengers: ‘Ek kaam kar police ko bula

ByTrisha Sengupta
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 04:02 am IST

A woman was captured smoking a cigarette inside an AC compartment, and the railways tweeted that the matter was escalated.

A viral video of a woman smoking inside an AC coach of a train has surfaced online. The clip captured her arguing with her co-passengers, who asked her to leave the compartment.

A video of a woman smoking inside a train has sparked outrage. (Screengrab)
A video of a woman smoking inside a train has sparked outrage. (Screengrab)

The woman started screaming and arguing when a man, off-camera, confronted her and asked her why she was smoking inside an AC compartment. She instantly asked the man to stop recording and said she would step out. However, the verbal altercation continued, and the woman refused to leave the compartment.

Also Read: Indian entrepreneur in China travels 1,600 km by train for a 3-hour meeting: 'Returned to sleep in my bed'

When her co-passengers threatened that they would call the police, she said, “Ek kaam kar police ko bula (Call the cops),” and continued smoking. She once said, “Tumhare paison ka nahi phoonk rahi (I'm not smoking on your dime).”

Railways Seva reacts:

In a comment on one of X posts involving the video, Railway Seva, the official Twitter account for support to railway users, shared an update about the incident. In a translated post, they wrote, “The matter has been forwarded to the relevant authorities for necessary action. - RPF India.” HT.com has reached out to Indian Railways. This report will be updated when the authorities respond.

Is smoking permitted on the train?

According to a Facebook post by Indian Railways, smoking is prohibited inside the trains. “Smoking inside trains is prohibited under Section 167 of the Railway Act and violations endanger passenger safety.” In addition, it is also prohibited on platforms and station premises.

In addition to smoking, the consumption of alcohol is prohibited on trains and railway premises.

Also Read: Woman gasps for air in overcrowded train as onlookers outside mock her plight. Video

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Woman smokes inside train's AC coach, argues with co-passengers: ‘Ek kaam kar police ko bula
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On