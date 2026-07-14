Kylian Mbappe v Lamine Yamal: All eyes on El Classico rivalry as France take on Spain

This match is being called the "final before the final" — and for all the right reasons. Mbappé and Yamal have always put on a show whenever they face each other, whether for club or country. Every game has been a rollercoaster that keeps us on the edge of our seats, and tonight should be no different. Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Lionel Messi, and Harry Kane. (AFP)

Lamine Yamal has stood out as one of the best dribblers in the tournament. His pace gets people talking, even though he’s only scored once so far. With the hamstring trouble he’s been carrying since the start, this could be the night he really breaks through.

Kylian Mbappe is chasing history. A win here would take him to a third straight World Cup final, matching what the Brazilian great Cafu did between 1994 and 2002. He’s also right in the mix for the Golden Boot with eight goals already — level with Lionel Messi’s all-time World Cup scoring record.

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Their previous encounters Yamal has beaten Mbappé in every knockout match they have played. Mbappé has never faced him with stakes this high. In their last meeting, a broken nose clearly held Mbappé back in Munich.

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At the Euro 2024 semi-final in Munich, Yamal scored the equaliser as Spain went on to beat France and lift the trophy. A year later, in the UEFA Nations League semi-final in Stuttgart, Spain won again 5-4 — Yamal scored twice, Mbappé got one.

By Harini Oviya