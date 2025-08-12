Woman gasps for air in overcrowded train as onlookers outside mock her plight. Video

A shocking moment unfolded inside a packed train when a woman was seen struggling to breathe in the midst of an overcrowded coach. A viral clip showed a woman gasping for air in a packed train while onlookers mocked.(@anurvns/YouTube)

A video shared on YouTube showed the woman trapped in a dense crowd of passengers, visibly distressed and gasping for air as people closed in on her inside the coach. At one point, she was also seen washing her face in an attempt to ease her breathing while trapped in the suffocating crowd.

What made the situation even more disturbing was that, outside the train, several people on the platform looked on without offering any help. Instead, some were seen laughing and mocking her plight.

The viral clip was shared on YouTube by user @anurvns.

Such scenes are common during festival seasons, when trains become dangerously overcrowded and passengers struggle to find even a small space to stand. In the chaos, incidents like this put lives at risk, as seen with the woman who nearly suffocated in the packed coach.

Public reaction

Internet users expressed outrage after watching the video. Many called for stronger safety measures on trains and urged people to show compassion during overcrowded travel.

One user wrote, “What is wrong with people? Most of them are young, educated men. Sad to see this. The lack of arrangements from the Railways is equally responsible for this chaos. Situations like this can easily lead to a stampede.”

Another commented, “We are the biggest threat to India — deal with this.”

A third user said, “This happens during every festival. The Railways should strictly ensure that only ticket holders are allowed to board trains, and that only seat-based tickets are issued.”