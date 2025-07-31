Man stands with open umbrella inside AC Mumbai local coach, bizarre moment stumps commuters

A viral moment from a Mumbai local train has left social media users both amused and puzzled. A recent post on Reddit captured a man calmly standing in an AC coach with a fully opened umbrella over his head. The unusual sight quickly caught the attention of netizens and sparked reactions online. A man was spotted using an open umbrella inside a Mumbai AC train coach, leaving passengers baffled.(@unbelievableboy333/Reddit)

The viral post was shared by @unbelievableboy333, with the caption, “Every day there is something new to see in locals. What interesting things have you all seen in local trains?”

In the post, the man was seen travelling in a first-class AC coach of a Mumbai local train. Even though he was inside an air-conditioned coach, he opened his umbrella and kept it over his head.

The post was shared on July 28, 2025, and since then, it has garnered more than 200 likes and several comments.

Internet reacts:

The internet was quick to react to the unusual sight. Many Reddit users found it hilarious, with some calling it “peak Mumbai moment” and others joking that the man might be preparing for a sudden indoor monsoon.

One of the users, @icedcoffeeOP, commented, “Gotta protect oneself from that UV rays those tubelights are emitting.”

A second user, @jazzysol__, commented, “A lizard falling directly on your head, in peak hours, and you cannot even shake it off cause there is no space to even move!”

Another user, @i-m-on-reddit, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, “I think he probably didn't get enough space and time to close it without causing inconvenience to others.”

A few users guessed he might have been shielding himself from a leaky roof or the chilly AC, but most were simply amused.