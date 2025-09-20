Family allegedly steals bedsheets, towels from 1st AC coach: 'How shameless and disgusting'

Indian Railways, which has often faced criticism over issues like overcrowding, cleanliness, and food quality, is now grappling with a new concern: the alleged theft of its property by passengers. A viral video has put the spotlight on a family accused of stealing items from a premium coach. The viral clip of passengers allegedly taking railway property from a train coach triggered public anger.(Pexels)

The confrontation on the platform

The incident reportedly occurred while passengers were deboarding the Purushottam Express. The video shows railway staff confronting a family accused of taking home bedsheets and towels provided for passenger comfort. When questioned, the family members can be heard saying, “It’s a mistake,” as they tried to justify their actions. The confrontation took place on the platform, attracting the attention of onlookers.

The clip, shared on X by a user named @bapisahoo, was accompanied by a caption that read, “Travelling in 1st AC of Purushottam Express is a matter of pride itself. But still people are there who do not hesitate to steal and take home those bedsheets supplied for additional comfort during travel.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Public outcry on social media

The video has since gained more than 141k views and sparked an outpouring of comments reflecting both anger and disappointment. One user wrote, “And sorry but most Indians don’t have civic sense. While they are driving, while they are talking, while they are standing in a row for various reasons.” Another said, “How shameless and disgusting.”

One comment read, “Take action against them,” while another suggested, “Maybe a deposit amount has to be charged and refunded post travel.” Some argued that simply returning the items was not enough, with one user remarking, “Even if they returned, they should still be fined for this criminal act.” Another reaction summed up the mood bluntly: “Very shameful. Similar guys when go out spoil India’s image.”

Railways awaited response

HT.com has reached out to Indian Railways for an official statement, and the copy will be updated when a response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)