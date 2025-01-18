Passengers hide bed sheets in luggage, railway employees catch them red-handed. Video

Indian Railways, often in the news for overcrowding, cleanliness issues, and inconsistent food quality, has found itself under the spotlight once again. This time, however, the attention has shifted to a peculiar incident that highlights another challenge faced by the Railways – passengers allegedly stealing railway property. A viral video captured railway staff uncovering stolen bed sheets and towels in passengers' luggage. (Reddit/whoismayankk)

Caught red-handed: The viral video

A video capturing a surprising incident has gone viral, shedding light on the issue. In the clip, railway employees at Prayagraj are seen inspecting the luggage of passengers on the platform. To their astonishment, they discover items such as bed sheets and towels that appeared to have been taken from railway coaches.

The video, shared on Reddit by a user named "whoismayankk," has garnered significant attention, amassing over 3,800 upvotes and a wave of comments from intrigued and amused netizens. The footage showcases the railway staff meticulously going through the passengers' bags and pulling out the stolen linens.

Watch the clip here:

Netizens react

The Reddit community was quick to express its thoughts, with many condemning the passengers' actions and calling for stricter penalties. One user remarked, “It’s shameful that people can’t resist stealing even small items. This is why Indian Railways struggles with losses.” Another commented, “The Railways provide these services for our comfort, and some passengers exploit that. It’s disgraceful.”

Others approached the situation with sarcasm, with a user quipping, “Maybe they thought bed sheets were complimentary like hotel toiletries!” Another wrote, “The Railways should start charging a security deposit for bed linen.” While some expressed outrage at the passengers' actions, others found the situation humorous. “Imagine stealing a bed sheet and then getting caught like this,” joked one commenter. Another sarcastically noted, "At least they know where their linen budget is going now."

Some highlighted the broader implications, saying, “Such behaviour sets a bad precedent. It’s no wonder the Railways has to keep raising ticket prices.” Meanwhile, one user joked, “At least they didn’t steal the pillows!”