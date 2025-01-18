Passenger and railway officer clash over 50 change; viral video triggers outrage

A video of a heated exchange between a Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk (CCTC) and a passenger has gone viral on the microblogging platform X, drawing mixed reactions from viewers. Many took to the comments section to out the clerk. (X/@Gharkakalesh )

The video, recorded by the passenger, begins with a focus on the officer’s name tag before panning to a cylindrical box filled with bundles of currency notes, including ₹20 notes. The passenger narrates, “Mai isko 50 rupye diya bola Kandivali return dene, bhai bole chutta nai hai jabki waha pr pura 20-20 ka notes h. Dega tu kaise ni, mai dekhta hai.”

When the passenger demanded his change, the officer dismissed him, saying, “Side me hato,” and threatened to call the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The passenger, determined to get his money back, refused to leave.

The situation escalated into a scuffle when another man intervened, suggesting the passenger use a digital scanner for payment. However, the passenger responded, “Ni h mere paas scanner.”

The video caption read, “Kalesh b/w a passenger and the railway’s CCTC officer over not giving change, despite him having the money.”

Take a look at the post:

Many users in the comments section criticised- the CCTC officer for refusing to provide change, despite having sufficient notes in his possession.

A user wrote, “The soul of the nation has perished.”

Another added, “Yhi nautanki krte h so that passenger chute k chakar m ense paise liye bina chla jaye.”

A user commented, “-Nahi dene to nahi dene sarkari admi ki marzi.”

One wrote, “log 500 ka note leke ayenge 10-20 ka ticket lenge it's not possible to give change to everyone (People will bring ₹500 notes to buy tickets worth ₹10-20; it's not possible to provide change for everyone.)”