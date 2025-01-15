Student slaps teacher after being caught cheating in exam, gets into fist fight: Video goes viral

A dramatic altercation between a student and a teacher in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, during an examination was caught on camera, which went viral on social media. The video shared on platform X captured a heated scuffle between the student, allegedly caught cheating, and the invigilator. The clip, which quickly garnered over 50,000 views within two hours, has sparked widespread debate online. The incident took place in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. (X/@Gharkakalesh)

The video begins with a scene inside a classroom where the student and teacher enter as other students remain seated. The teacher accuses the student, stating, “Isne mereko maara h” (He hit me), while the student retaliates with, “Isne mujh par haath uthaya h” (He raised his hand on me). As tensions rise, a voice in the background is heard saying, “Mai video bana raha hu, I request you to maintain decorum” (I am recording the video; please maintain decorum).

The altercation intensifies as both the teacher and the student move outside the classroom, engaging in a physical confrontation. The teacher is seen instructing others, “Isko pakar ke rakho” (Hold him down), while others attempt to separate the two. The video ends with someone stating, “We are calling the police,” highlighting the gravity of the situation.

According to one of the comments, the incident took place at Jodhpur's MBB Engineering University. The student allegedly slapped a teacher after being caught cheating with a mobile phone during an MTech exam. The police detained the student on charges of disturbing the peace, but he was later released on bail.

Take a look at the video:

The video, captioned “Kalesh b/w Student and Examiner during exam, Student got caught cheating during Exam, Jodhpur RJ,” has elicited mixed reactions. Some users criticised the student for resorting to violence after being caught cheating, while others questioned the teacher’s approach to the situation.

A user wrote, “This is the state of the country. Wow…Keep cheating…You’re bound to become politicians. Then it’s all about money.”

Another wrote, “Teacher ko hi mara ,alag hi confidence hai bhai ka.”

A third added, “Lawrance same story mein aise hi criminal bana, ab usse Jail bhej denge aur wahan ye apni padhai crime mein complete karega, isse accha iske parents ko bula kar samjhana chahiye, rather then creating more hate in his mind.”

Also read: Bengaluru woman's chilling encounter with stalker: 'He mentioned his job, position'