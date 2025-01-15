Bengaluru woman's chilling encounter with stalker: 'He mentioned his job, position'

A woman in Bengaluru shared a scary experience she had while returning home from work one evening. Taking to Reddit, the 25-year-old said that she faced a "disturbing experience" while she was travelling home around 6 pm soon after her work day ended. The 25-year-old said the stranger followed her home from work.(Representational)

"As usual, I took the metro from. A man I didn’t know approached me and started talking about himself," she said adding that the men bizarrely kept inquiring about where she worked because she was wearing a jacket with the company logo printed on it.

"He mentioned his job and position, but I showed no interest in engaging with him. Despite this, he continued to follow me," she wrote.

Followed her home

After she boarded the metro, she noticed that the same had also hopped on the train and was now in the coach next to hers. "To my discomfort, he got off at the same station as I did. Feeling uneasy, I decided to take an auto instead of walking the usual 10-15 minutes to my house," she said.

However, the man remained relentless and continued to follow her. "When I reached home, I was shocked to see that the man had also taken an auto and followed me all the way to my house," she revealed.

The woman said the experience was unsettling and left her feeling unsafe. "It was the first such incident I’ve encountered in Bangalore and has been deeply disturbing. Has anyone faced a similar situation?" she asked.

Reddit users share advice

The post was quickly flooded with comments from concerned users who asked the woman to approach the police as the man could be dangerous.

"Should have called police. He stalked you to your home. Clearly a problematic man. Hope you stay with family or friends," wrote one user.

"Report it to the police immediately. There are huge chances anything might go wrong. Since your address is known to a stranger. Please be safe," said another.

A third user advised, "It’s high time we stop wearing corporate merchandise in public. Laptop bags, hoodies, T-shirts or even stickers on your laptop which might give away your employer name when working at cafes or so."

