47-year-old driver stalked Qatari princess, sent gifts believing they were dating

A British court has sentenced a chauffeur to a community order after he admitted to stalking a Qatari princess, mistakenly believing he was in a romantic relationship with her. The case was heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, where details of the troubling behaviour were outlined. Abousalah was employed as a driver for Haya Al-Thani, a member of Qatar’s royal family;(Representational Image/Pexel )

Jihad Abousalah, 47, carried out the stalking between March 1 and March 23 of this year. During his appearance in court, he wore formal attire, including a shirt and trousers, and sported a long beard, reported The Star.

The court learnt that Abousalah was employed as a driver for Haya Al-Thani, a member of Qatar’s royal family. However, he developed an unfounded belief that they shared a personal relationship.

Prosecutor David Burns revealed that Abousalah’s actions included sending the princess flowers and notes. “He sent her notes wishing her happy birthday,” Burns stated. “The gifts included a bracelet and flowers.”

Abousalah’s behaviour escalated as he began making frequent phone calls to Al-Thani while she was in Doha. The court was told that his unwanted attention also extended to visiting her residence, where he attempted to deliver flowers to a member of her staff.

The princess reportedly found this particularly unsettling. “The complainant said that the fact that it was her address left her feeling frightened,” Burns noted.

As a result of Abousalah’s actions, Al-Thani became increasingly alarmed and distressed. She eventually asked her husband, Mohamed Al-Thani, to arrange private security measures to ensure her safety.

“The complainant has stated she has spoken to her husband about hiring bodyguards,” Burns explained. “She said the whole incident has caused her alarm and distress. She has said she could not go about her normal day-to-day life. She feels she needs protection for herself and for her children.”

Burns also shared that Al-Thani felt particularly vulnerable as Abousalah appeared to be aware of her children’s daily routines. The princess admitted to frequently checking her surroundings at home to ensure he was not nearby.

Mental health and sentencing

In Abousalah’s defence, Sundeep Pankhania highlighted his client’s mental health struggles. “He had an ill-formed view that he was in a relationship with the princess,” Pankhania said. “He divorced his wife because he genuinely held that belief.”

Abousalah had been arrested and charged with stalking. He admitted to the offence during an earlier court hearing.

Before delivering the sentence, Judge Louisa Cieciora considered a medical report that detailed Abousalah’s mental health condition. “Your responsibility is substantially reduced by reason of your mental disorder,” the judge said.

Judge Cieciora acknowledged the serious impact of Abousalah’s actions. “Your behaviour caused very serious distress to the victim,” she stated. She also noted his genuine remorse for his actions.

Abousalah received a 12-month community order, which includes a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement. Additionally, a three-year restraining order was imposed, prohibiting him from contacting Haya Al-Thani or her husband and barring him from the Hyde Park area.

