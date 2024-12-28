83-year-old Bengaluru man takes over civic body's job, sweeps streets to keep his locality clean. Watch Video

In the heart of Bengaluru’s HSR Layout, 83-year-old Surya Narayan has become an unlikely hero, stepping in where the BBMP has faltered. 83-year-old Surya Narayan seen cleaning the gutter himself.(X/@mi2madhu)

For years, Narayan and his wife have called the locality home, but in recent times, with the erratic waste management services failing to keep the streets clean, Narayan took it upon himself to take over the BBMP's responsibility. Instead of waiting for the authorities to act, he began sweeping the streets and clearing debris, making sure his neighborhood remained tidy and well-kept.

Watch the video here:

Narayan was spotted diligently sweeping the road and unclogging drains, tasks that he now carries out multiple times a day, Bangalore Mirror reported. When asked why he does it, Narayan told the publication, “BBMP workers hardly show up to clean this area. With the rains, it becomes necessary to clean up more often.”

While many would expect a man of his age to rest, Narayan’s commitment to his neighborhood goes beyond simple chores. He actively collects the leaves from the street and uses them to make compost for his small garden. His sustainable approach to gardening speaks volumes about his values.

(Also Read: Bengaluru: Two-year-old girl severely injured in pitbull attack in Banaswadi, dog owner faces charges)

How did X users react?

The video of Narayan cleaning his street has sparked strong reactions from Bengaluru residents. Many, like one user who has known Narayan for years, expressed their admiration for his dedication, sharing how the elderly man greets them with a smile during their morning runs.

However, there’s also widespread frustration over BBMP's negligence.

One user lamented, “This is not something to be proud of. It’s not this old man’s job to clean the streets,” while another pointed out the failure of the government despite collecting hefty taxes from the city’s salaried class.

Several others called for community service as punishment for traffic violations, suggesting that fines collected from lawbreakers should be used for civic maintenance.

Amid these complaints, many also saluted Narayan for his selfless efforts, urging authorities to take note of his commitment to the community.

(Also Read: Karnataka 2024: A year of murders, suicides, scams and a bomb blast)