Bengaluru: Two-year-old girl severely injured in pitbull attack in Banaswadi, dog owner faces charges

A two-year-old girl, was severely injured after being attacked by a Pitbull at Subbannapalya, located on ITC Road in Banaswadi, on Monday evening. The girl’s father, a recent immigrant from Nepal, lodged a police complaint the following day. (Representational Image)

The girl who was accompanied by her mother at the time, was bitten on the shoulder by the neighbour’s dog. Her mother reportedly fought to protect her, attempting to push the dog away during the attack, The New Indian Express reported.

The girl’s father, a recent immigrant from Nepal, lodged a police complaint the following day.

The girl’s parents, who work at a nearby hotel, had moved to Bengaluru with their daughter just two months ago. They are currently living in a rented accommodation in Subbannapalya.

The family expressed frustration after the dog’s owner did not cover the medical expenses for girl's treatment, prompting the father to file the complaint, the report further added.

The accused, who owns a Rottweiler along with two other dogs, has been summoned by the police for questioning.

While the girl is reportedly no longer in critical condition, she is still receiving medical care. Authorities have registered a case against the dog owner under Section 291 of the Indian Penal Code for negligent conduct concerning animals.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Woman, 76, dies after a pack of dogs attack her

In a similar incident in August, a 76-year-old Bengaluru woman died after a pack of street dogs attacked her while she was on her morning walk. The incident happened in a playground at Air Force East 7th Residential Camp in Jalahalli.

The deceased is identified as Rajdulari Sinha, mother-in-law of an airman living in the Jalahalli area. At least 10-12 dogs attacked her while she was on her morning walk, and severe injuries were observed on her body. Sinha died while she was on her way to the hospital. A case has been was registered at Bengaluru’s Gangammagudi police station.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness who saw the incident said that over a dozen dogs attacked her and nobody could help her.

(Also Read: Karnataka 2024: A year of murders, suicides, scams and a bomb blast)