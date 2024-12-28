Karnataka 2024: A year of murders, suicides, scams and a bomb blast

Karnataka’s 2024 was a year defined by unexpected twists, with major incidents spanning from bomb blasts and floods to political drama and criminal cases. A team of NSG, Bomb Disposal Squad, and local police investigate the explosion site at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru. (ANI)

One of the most shocking events of the year occurred on March 1, when a bomb blast rocked Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield. Initially suspected to be a gas leak, the explosion turned out to be the work of an improvised explosive device (IED), injuring at least eight people. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case, arresting two suspects by March 4.

(Also Read: When Manmohan Singh said ‘people see India through the prism of Bengaluru’)

Natural disasters

On the environmental front, the state struggled with an acute dry spell, particularly in Bengaluru. This was followed by a heavy monsoon that caused devastating floods and landslides, especially in the coastal regions and Western Ghats. With 46 landslides recorded and 12 deaths attributed to them, it was a devastating year for Karnataka’s natural landscape.

Political highs and lows

Politically, the year was marked by highs and lows. The BJP secured a significant victory in the April Lok Sabha elections, though its seats in the state dropped from 25 to 17. In contrast, Congress saw a major win in November with a clean sweep of all three Assembly by-polls, providing a much-needed boost to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s administration. However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for Siddaramaiah, who faced challenges over the Valmiki and MUDA land scams.

The year also witnessed the death of former Chief Minister S. M. Krishna on December 10, a figure credited with transforming Bengaluru into a global hub. Tributes poured in, reflecting the deep impact he had on the state’s development.

In the realm of scandals, former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was at the center of a national controversy involving allegations of sexual abuse, leading to his arrest in May. Meanwhile, BJP leader BS Yediyurappa was embroiled in a serious legal case when a woman accused him of sexual assault.

Murders and suicides

Amidst these political upheavals, Karnataka also saw some unsettling criminal cases. The gruesome murder of Mahalakshmi, whose body was dismembered and stored in a refrigerator, shocked the state. In a separate case, software engineer Atul Subhash’s suicide sparked nationwide debates on dowry laws and men’s rights.

Karnataka's 2024 year was indeed a rollercoaster ride, shaped by natural disasters, political shifts, and high-profile scandals that made headlines across the country. As the state moves into 2025, the challenges of the past year remain fresh, with both hope and uncertainty for the future.

(Also Read: Bengaluru teenagers killed attempting wheelie as scooter splits into two in collision with truck)

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based)

(With agency inputs)