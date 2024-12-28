When Manmohan Singh said ‘people see India through the prism of Bengaluru’

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday, left an indelible mark on Karnataka through his vision and policies, particularly his recognition of Bengaluru as India’s global face. File photo of the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in New Delhi.(HT_PRINT)

His famous remark that "people see India through the prism of Bengaluru" highlighted the city’s importance as a hub of innovation and progress, The Hindu reported.

During his tenure in UPA-I, Singh initiated significant reforms to support the rural economy. Farmers across Karnataka benefited from his government’s ambitious debt relief programs, which included a ₹72,000 crore waiver of crop loans. Small farmers in districts like Belagavi, Kodagu, and Shimoga received crucial assistance under the Prime Minister’s Rehabilitation Package, amounting to ₹2,689.64 crore.

Singh’s contributions extended beyond financial relief. He set up the National Commission on Farmers, led by agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, to improve rural livelihoods and enhance the minimum support price for crops. Inspired by Karnataka’s RUDSETI model for skill development, his government introduced Rural Self-Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs) across the country, establishing nearly 600 centers to empower unemployed youth.

Bengaluru became home to the National Centre for Excellence of RSETIs, further solidifying Dr. Singh’s legacy in rural development.

Connections with Bengaluru

His connections with Bengaluru ran deep. In 2008, Singh inaugurated the Kempegowda International Airport, ushering in a new era of connectivity for the city. Later, he flagged off the first metro train in 2011, marking a milestone in Bengaluru’s urban transit development.

Singh’s admiration for the city’s educational contributions was evident when he inaugurated the academic session of the Dr. BR Ambedkar School of Economics in 2017. He also laid the foundation for the elevated highway connecting Electronic City, a lifeline for Bengaluru’s IT industry.