Manmohan Singh death: Ex-PM to be cremated with full state honours at 11.45am today | 10 points

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh's last rites will be performed at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi at 11.45am with full State honours on Saturday. People pay tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh in Chennai on Friday.(PTI)

"It has been decided by the Government that State funeral will be accorded to Dr. Manmohan Singh. The funeral will take place at 11:45 am on 28th December, 2024 at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi," the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said in a communication.

Manmohan Singh died on December 26 at the age of 92 after battling age-related illness, triggering an outpouring of grief and tributes from the world over. The government has announced a seven-day State mourning as a mark of respect to the former prime minister.

Manmohan Singh's funeral: 10 updates