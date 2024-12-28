Manmohan Singh death: Ex-PM to be cremated with full state honours at 11.45am today | 10 points
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh died on December 26 at the age of 92 after battling age-related illness.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh's last rites will be performed at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi at 11.45am with full State honours on Saturday.
"It has been decided by the Government that State funeral will be accorded to Dr. Manmohan Singh. The funeral will take place at 11:45 am on 28th December, 2024 at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi," the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said in a communication.
Manmohan Singh died on December 26 at the age of 92 after battling age-related illness, triggering an outpouring of grief and tributes from the world over. The government has announced a seven-day State mourning as a mark of respect to the former prime minister.
Manmohan Singh's funeral: 10 updates
- Manmohan Singh’s body will be taken from his residence to the Congress’s Akbar Road headquarters at 8am on Saturday, where the public will be allowed to pay their condolences.
- At 9.30am, a funeral procession will proceed to Nigambodh Ghat. There, he will be laid to rest with full State honours at 11.45am.
- The Union home ministry on Friday night said the government will allocate space for a memorial of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.
- The ministry said this has been communicated to his family and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who had urged that former PM Manmohan Singh's last rites be held at a place where a memorial can be built.
- In the meanwhile, cremation and other formalities can happen because a Trust has to be formed and space has to be allocated to it, the home ministry said.
- The announcement came after the Congress had alleged that not finding a location for the cremation and memorial of Manmohan Singh was a deliberate insult to the country's first Sikh prime minister.
- "The people of our country are simply unable to understand why the Government of India could not find a location for his cremation and memorial that is befitting of his global stature, record of outstanding achievements, and exemplary service to the nation for decades," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.
- Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of the funeral of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.
- Traffic restrictions, regulations, and diversion may be imposed on Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg), Nishad Raj Marg, Boulevard Road, SPM Marg, Lothian Road, and Netaji Subhash Marg from 7am onwards, likely till 3pm.
- The Delhi Police also advised those going to Old Delhi Railway Station, ISBT, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, and Tis Hazari Court to leave with sufficient time to accommodate possible delays on the route.
