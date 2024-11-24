Ghee over beer? Rameshwaram Cafe adds a Bengaluru twist to Bandland 2024

At Bandland’s second edition in Bengaluru, it wasn’t just the music that struck a chord—it was the ghee-drenched dosas from Rameshwaram Cafe. Known for its crisp dosas and dollops of ghee, the cafe brought a uniquely Bengaluru vibe to the alternative, indie, metal, and rock music festival held on November 23 and 24 at NICE Grounds, Madavara. The Rameshwaram cafe food truck at NICE grounds.(X/Anubha)

One X user captured this, writing, “Beer doesn’t flow at metal concerts in Bengaluru, ghee does.” The user went on to say that she ‘legit’ spotted two guys carrying bottles of ghee.

Check out the post here:

How did the X users react?

The appearance of Rameshwaram Cafe at Bandland sparked a wave of reactions on X. Some users were puzzled, asking, “Wait, no beer at a metal concert?”—prompting others to clarify that beer was indeed available. Meanwhile, regular patrons of the cafe were surprised to find its outlets unusually quiet, only to later realize the food truck was stealing the spotlight at the festival.

A few attendees even shared snapshots of the menu card, pointing out that the prices were noticeably higher than at the regular outlets.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man attends work call on laptop while walking on road: ‘Peak stupidity’)

Bandland’s line-up featured global heavyweights like Avenged Sevenfold, Extreme, and Bloodywood, as well as Indian sensations like Zero, Swarathma, Selvaganesh, Bhayanak Maut, and Raman Negi. Indie acts like Dot, Big Special, and Sutej Singh added to the eclectic mix, making the festival a feast for music lovers.

With tickets priced at ₹3,499 onwards and crowds gathering from 2 PM, Bandland brought together the best of global music and local flavors

Incidentally, after performing at the first edition of the two-day festival, American rock band from Philadelphia, The War on Drugs, had told PTI that they really enjoyed the spirit of the Indian audience."That was like one of the purest, most enjoyable sets of music we've ever played. It was just a perfect example of people who were so excited to see a band and it was incredible," said Adam Ganduciel, lead vocals and guitarist of the band.

(Also Read: Desperate for jobs abroad, three Andhra women caught with fake passports at Bengaluru airport: Report)