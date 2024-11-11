Bengaluru girl groped while waiting in queue at popular Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield

A Bengaluru-based Reddit user recently shared a troubling experience at the well-known Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield. The woman was groped by a man while waiting in line at the cafe's security entrance.

According to the post, the woman was groped by a man while waiting in line at the cafe's security entrance. "I immediately shouted and made a scene. He kept denying it and fled the scene," she wrote.

She also expressed frustration over the repeated instances of harassment she has faced since moving to Bengaluru from Pune.

The user, who had long admired Bengaluru for its opportunities, was confronted with a series of uncomfortable situations, including inappropriate advances from colleagues and public harassment.

Read the post here:

Posts from the bangalore

community on Reddit

How did the Reddit users react to the post?

The incident sparked strong reactions from Reddit users, with many expressing their frustration over the safety concerns in Bengaluru.

One user commented, "This country is doomed beyond repair," while another offered sympathy, urging the woman to file a police complaint and leverage video footage if available. "Education and morality are something the entire Indian subcontinent lacks," the user added.

Others expressed their concern for the increasing danger to women in the city. "Really disturbing. Hate to see our city going down so bad, making it unsafe for women to even go about their day-to-day activities," one comment read.

"So sorry you had to go through this. Please don't stop speaking up and creating a scene so people around can help," another user advised.

(Also Read: ‘Kaise aisa ho sakta hai mere sath’: Bengaluru influencer accuses 10-year-old boy of groping her)

In an another incident on Friday, a woman narrowly escaped a potentially dangerous situation after boarding a cab at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. The driver, who was later revealed to be an impersonator posing as an official Ola cab driver, allegedly attempted to extort money, prompting the woman to seek urgent help.

Police responded promptly, arriving at the Ola pickup stand within 20 minutes and apprehending the driver. “Maybe he did all this only for extra bucks, maybe he had worse intentions, maybe he was intoxicated, I DO NOT KNOW. I was lucky enough to escape the worst around 11pm in the middle of nowhere; being on call with a male friend, helped me to call 112 asap & I acted swiftly,” she posted.