Srinagar: Seven MC officers among 10 chargesheeted for illegal construction in Batamaloo

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed a charge-sheet against 10 accused persons, including seven Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) officers, for the illegal and unauthorised construction in Batamalloo of Srinagar. The investigation conducted by ACB police station, Srinagar, on the basis of oral and documentary evidence, has fully substantiated the charges levelled against the accused officers and private beneficiaries. (HT Photo for representation)

The ACB produced chargesheet in case FIR number 06/2023 of police station ACB, Srinagar, for the commission of offences U/S 5 (1) (d) r/w 5 (2) J&K PC Act Svt 2006 120-B, RPC, Section 4(A) RD Act, Section 9-A r/w section 20 of Evacuees (Administration of Property) 1949 AD before the court of special judge Anti-Corruption, Srinagar, against 10 accused persons including seven officers of the SMC and three private individuals in connection with abuse of official position, criminal conspiracy, and conferring undue benefit to private beneficiaries.

“The instant case was registered following allegations that officers/officials of Ward number 28 Batamalloo of SMC, have abused their official position by hatching conspiracy with the beneficiary namely Reyaz Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Rahim Dar and the resident of Tengpora Batamalloo Srinagar facilitated /allowed him to raise illegal and unauthorised construction in the said ward near Tiny Hearts School Tengpora,” the ACB said in a statement adding that the investigation conducted by ACB police station, Srinagar, on the basis of oral and documentary evidence, has fully substantiated the charges levelled against the accused officers and private beneficiaries.

“The conspiracy between the accused government functionaries and the beneficiary was proved beyond any doubt. After obtaining the requisite sanction for prosecution of public servants from the government the chargesheet against 10 accused persons including three private beneficiaries was produced before the special judge Anti-Corruption, Srinagar for judicial determination,” the statement said.