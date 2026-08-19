2 arrested after Thane college student’s drug video goes viral; supplier absconding

The viral video of two Class 12 students allegedly consuming MD, commonly known as ecstasy or molly, inside a classroom at a college in Savarkar Nagar has led Thane Police to arrest two alleged drug suppliers, while the main supplier remains at large. The Class 12 student seen consuming the drug in the video has also been booked, but has not been detained and continues to pursue his studies. The Vartak Nagar Police took cognisance of the video and called the two students for questioning. They subsequently booked the student who was seen consuming the drug. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times )

The video sparked widespread outrage in Thane, with political leaders demanding strict action against drug mafias allegedly operating through paan and Chinese food stalls in the vicinity of educational institutions.

The Vartak Nagar Police took cognisance of the video and called the two students for questioning. They subsequently booked the student who was seen consuming the drug.

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Pravin Mane, senior inspector of Vartak Nagar police station, clarified that the student has not been arrested and continues to pursue his studies.

Meanwhile, the Shrinagar Police received a tip-off that Amar Tushamkar, a resident of Wagle Estate in Thane, had allegedly supplied the drugs to the students. During a routine police bandobast on August 11, the Shrinagar Police arrested Sunny Yadav, 22, and seized MD worth ₹3.52 lakh from him. During interrogation, Yadav allegedly named Tushamkar as the main supplier for whom he had been working.

Acting on the information, police raided Tushamkar’s residence, where they found his wife, Nirmala Tushamkar. During the search, police allegedly seized 20 grams of MD from a grain storage container, along with ₹12.64 lakh in cash, a chopper and a sword. Nirmala was arrested in connection with the case.

Amar, however, was not at home during the raid and remains to be arrested.

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Main supplier has prior drug cases, police say Shrikirishna Kokani, senior inspector of Shrinagar police station, told HT, “The main conspirator in the case has been involved in the supply and dealing of drugs in the past as well. He has been booked in previous cases and has also served a jail term. He used to supply drugs to locals through youngsters. We are further investigating the case and the gang’s involvement in and around Thane. Our search operation is still ongoing to trace Amar.”

The arrests have also intensified demands for action against establishments allegedly being used to facilitate drug peddling around educational institutions. Thane MP Naresh Mhaske and several councillors from the party have demanded that police take strict action against the drug mafia and remove paan shops operating in the vicinity of schools and colleges in Thane.

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Calls grow to curb paan shops near educational institutions Parisha Sarnaik, a councillor, told HT, “I have been receiving complaints from parents in this regard, but it seems that no action has been taken by the police to curb the problem. Thane has become an epicentre of drugs. Several paan shops and drug peddlers are operating near schools, colleges, temples, hospitals and other public places, allegedly selling drugs and other narcotic substances to students by mixing them into chocolates, gutkha, cigarettes and other edible products.”

In Maharashtra, paan and cigarette shops are not permitted to operate within 50 metres of school premises. Sarnaik said the distance should be extended further.