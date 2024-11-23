Bengaluru man attends work call on laptop while walking on road: ‘Peak stupidity’

Bengaluru, a city known for its fast-paced, hustle-driven culture, is no stranger to unusual and surprising work-life balance moments. Recently, a video surfaced that perfectly encapsulates the city’s chaotic work ethic, showcasing a corporate professional attending an official meeting while strolling down a busy road. This 'Peak Bengaluru Moment' was shared by the Karnataka Portfolio on their X (formerly Twitter) page, quickly gaining attention. A Bengaluru man attended a meeting while walking on the road, sparking mixed reactions.(X/@karnatakaportf)

(Also read: ‘I’m a graduate…’: In ‘peak Bengaluru’ moment, auto driver makes startup pitch to passengers)

A new level of multitasking

The video, which has accumulated nearly 4,000 views, depicts the man calmly walking along the road while participating in an online meeting. The caption that accompanied the post reads, “A Peak Bengaluru moment: A corporate professional was spotted attending an official meeting while casually walking along the road, seamlessly balancing his work commitments with the hustle and bustle of city life.”

Check out the clip here:

The video has reactions from viewers, highlighting the blend of admiration and disbelief typical of many such moments in Bengaluru. One user commented, “Just Bengaluru things.” Others were more critical, with one remarking, “This is stupidity at its peak, not work-life balance.” . However, some users appreciated the man’s dedication to making the most of his time, with one comment reading, “Appreciate him utilising the time to the maximum.” Another simply stated, “This is peak stupidity.”

(Also read: Peak Bengaluru moment: Woman goes shoe shopping while attending team meeting, Internet says ‘side effects of WFH’)

Another "peak Bengaluru" moment

This is not the first instance of such an odd sight in Bengaluru. Earlier, a woman was spotted attending a team meeting while shopping for shoes in a store. A user, Karthik Bhaskara, shared the image on X, writing, “Today in Peak Bengaluru: I saw a person shoe shopping while attending a team meeting on her laptop.” In the picture, the woman is seen browsing slippers while multitasking with a laptop in hand.

Take a look here at the post:

Such instances continue to highlight the city’s culture of balancing professional obligations with everyday activities in the most unexpected ways.