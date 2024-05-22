 Peak Bengaluru moment: Woman goes shopping while attending team meeting, Internet says ‘side effects of work from home’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Peak Bengaluru moment: Woman goes shopping while attending team meeting, Internet says ‘side effects of work from home’

ByArfa Javaid
May 22, 2024 01:31 PM IST

In yet another peak Bengaluru moment, a woman was seen attending a team meeting on her laptop while shopping.

Bengaluru is infamous for its hustle culture. Every now and then, pictures and videos of people working on their laptops (from literally anywhere, including theatres, roads, cafes and restaurants) surface online. In yet another peak Bengaluru moment, a woman was seen attending a team meeting on her laptop while shopping inside a shoe store.

Bengaluru: Woman attending a call inside a shoe store. (X/@Kaey_bee)
Bengaluru: Woman attending a call inside a shoe store. (X/@Kaey_bee)

“Today in ⁦Peak Bengaluru⁩. I saw a person shoe shopping while attending a team meeting on her laptop,” wrote Karthik Bhaskara on X.

The picture shows a woman holding a laptop while looking at the slippers kept on the rack of a shoe store.

Take a look at the picture below:

The post was shared on May 22 on X. It has since then accumulated over 17,400 views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received numerous likes and reposts. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out a few comments here:

“Side effects of work from home,” commented an individual.

Another added, “Last Saturday, I attended a call from hospital.”

“Could have been done on the phone - both - the meeting and the shoe shopping,” said a third.

A fourth commented, “Day by day, I am more convinced to never visit Bengaluru.”

Earlier, a video of a man riding a scooter on Bengaluru streets while attending a Zoom call went viral on social media. The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Bengaluru is not for beginners”, and prompted many to share their thoughts on it. “Bro must be working for an IT company as he might be short of clocking 70 hours per week,” said an individual.

Another added, “When you have to balance yourself between running a package and going back home.”

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

