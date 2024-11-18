‘I’m a graduate…’: In ‘peak Bengaluru’ moment, auto driver makes startup pitch to passengers

Bengaluru, often dubbed India’s startup capital, has seen its fair share of entrepreneurial moments, but an auto driver’s recent initiative has taken "Peak Bengaluru" to new heights. The poster, displayed behind the driver’s seat.(Reddit)

Samuel Christy, a graduate and an auto driver, is winning hearts online after a passenger shared an image of his unique poster on Reddit.

The poster, displayed behind the driver’s seat, read: “Hi passenger, my name is Samuel Christy. I'm a graduate who is looking to raise funds for my startup business idea. If you're interested, please talk to me.”

How did Reddit users react?

The unique fundraising approach by the auto driver sparked a range of reactions on Reddit, reflecting Bengaluru's mixed sentiments towards such entrepreneurial efforts.

One user appreciated the driver's effort, saying, "I think it's a great effort. Hope he is doing something good and hope he succeeds!" Another user even offered to help, writing, "If he's interested, I could help him for a price."

While many wished him success, others approached the post with skepticism. "May god bless him," one comment read, while another warned, "This could be a scam too, the auto drivers are the biggest scamsters in Bengaluru."

Another ‘unique’ initiative

In a city often buzzing with innovative ideas, another auto driver recently grabbed attention for a creative solution to Bengaluru’s ongoing language debates.

In his auto, the driver displayed a leaflet titled “Learn Kannada With Auto Kannadiga” that featured common Kannada sentences translated into English. The idea was to help non-Kannada speakers learn the local language while commuting.

This thoughtful initiative aimed to promote linguistic harmony in a city known for its diversity. A passenger who spotted the leaflet shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter), where it quickly went viral. Social media users praised the driver’s effort, calling it an ingenious and friendly approach to bridging the language gap.

