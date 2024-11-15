Bengaluru auto driver gets abused by a woman for confronting her over ride cancellation in Ola. Video

In another Bengaluru auto rickshaw brawl, an auto driver was seen confronting a passenger by claiming that she booked two autos at same time and cancelled one. The woman in return said that she did not book the auto and the argument escalated further. The video sparked a debate on social media with many users chipping in their comments. The woman, in response, used abusive language and tried throwing a punch at the other auto driver to leave.

Here is the video

In a video, an auto driver in Bengaluru went near another auto and asked the passenger if she cancelled his ride. When she said she did not, the driver said, “How can you book two autos simultaneously, madam? I have been waiting here for a long time and you have now cancelled and got into another auto. What are you doing with auto drivers?”

The woman, in response, used abusive language and tried throwing a punch at the other auto driver, asking him to leave. “I did not book two autos. Why are you harassing me? I just checked prices in two different autos and booked one. If you get a call, then it is an app problem. Please leave and do not harass me,” she furiously said. She was also seen complaining about it to her father who was on a call and also took down the details of the auto rickshaw. The woman was further seen breaking down in the video.

This led to a debate on social media, and a person asked why a customer could not cancel the ride when the app had the option to do so. The user said, “When a company gives a cancellation feature in its app, why blame customers for using that? Blame drivers, too, when they cancel. Or let the company collect booking charges and give them to the other party. If auto guys were listening to customers, Ola/Uber would not have flourished.”

Another user said, “While canceling an auto ride is not an offense, using such words and hitting someone is. I hope the police investigate this and take appropriate action soon.”