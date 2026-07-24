Delhi University aspirants hang on hopes of clearing ECA trials

Taking place in full swing, the ECA trials are witnessing some strong iconic characters from cinema as well as literature, come alive as aspirants are giving it all to present performances that can earn them a coveted seat in their dream college.

The second round of seat allotments for Delhi University is all set to release today. While several students have secured their seat through CUET scores, and carefully curated preference lists, some others are still chasing their dream college. Thousands among these hope that their talent beyond academics will make all the difference to get therm the college of their choice. It’s here that DU’s Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) trials play the main character!

On one side of the Miranda House stage stood Gangubai — fearless, fiery and commanding. Moments later, Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar found his way into the same auditorium through an original theatrical act. Such was the set-up on Tuesday as the college hosted theatre trials.

Among the students who stepped on stage, was 17-year-old Vridhi Bajaj, who chose to portray Alia Bhatt’s character of Gangubai before the jury. “My dream is to get admission in Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) and my talent and passion for my craft is what I want to see get me there... When I was performing in front of the jury, I knew I had to present something powerful and hence picked the role of Gangubai. Just preparing for the role made me feel empowered; so much that when I was on stage talking to the judges, I was talking with the same vigour and confidence that Alia exuded while portraying Gangubai.”

Beyond the silver screen, aspirant Nishchay Miglani turned to the classic Shakespeare for inspiration. Hoping to stand out in his show, he presented an act that blended the world of Julius Caesar with an original contemporary narrative, and told us later: “I did not get the best of CUET scores, but my craft and the trials gave me a whole new life. I wanted to present something that stayed with the jury after I left the stage. Months before the act, I read the Julius Ceaser act in such depth, but then I decided to come up with my own interpretation because I thought being original with give me an edge.”

Theatre as an art form has always been about stepping outside the comfort zone for many aspirants such as Ayan Ather. This time, however, the stakes were much higher than just receiving applause as he dreams to get into BA (Hons) Philosophy at Hindu College or Kirori Mal College (KMC). “Walking into DU knowing my fate was now totally in my hands made me extremely nervous. It’s a feeling of now or never, and I had to do something different so I picked abstract theatre and presented a monologue. Back in my school days, in Varanasi, I spent six years practising theatre. Yet, the performance at ECA trial felt different because it was not just another stage, but it required me to step outside everything familiar. ”

Tiger Shroff-inspired moves, Tauba Tauba hooks energise western dance trials @ Bharati College