Bengaluru's popular Church Street to undergo major facelift, here’s what will change: Report

In good news for Bengaluru residents, the city’s iconic Church Street is all set to get a facelift, thanks to a new deal signed by the BBMP - the civic agency governing the tech hub. The initiative aims to enhance safety, cleanliness, and accessibility, while also fostering vibrant street culture with events like the 'Hubba in Your Street' festival scheduled for late November. (Archive)

Unboxing BLR Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing Bengaluru’s culture and livability, has launched a major beautification project on Church Street as part of the BBMP's “Namma Bengaluru, Namma Koduge” (Our Bengaluru, Our Contribution) initiative, a report said. This collaboration between the BBMP and UnboxingBLR aims to upgrade the infrastructure of one of Bengaluru’s most popular streets, making it cleaner, safer, and more accessible.

As part of a two-year agreement with the BBMP, UnboxingBLR will oversee repairs to roads and footpaths, enhance street lighting, improve garbage facilities, upgrade drainage, and add ornamental greenery to Church Street, the report stated. They plan similar improvements for Richmond Road and Vittal Mallya Road in the future.

Tushar Girinath, the BBMP’s Commissioner, praised UnboxingBLR's commitment, saying that their work on Church Street demonstrates the impact of public-private partnerships in creating a better Bengaluru. He hopes the project will serve as a model for more community-driven upgrades across the city.

UnboxingBLR’s Chairman, Prashanth Prakash also spoke to reporters on the matter and highlighted the foundation’s goal of making Church Street a lively space for both residents and visitors. We’re working with all stakeholders to create a space that represents the best of Bengaluru, blending modern innovation with cultural roots, he said, as quoted by the publication.

Other prominent supporters of the project include Shanthi Nagar MLA NA Haris, local businesses, and residents.

The project goes beyond mere beautification; it aims to foster a dynamic street culture. UnboxingBLR will also bring its "Hubba in Your Street" festival to Church Street from November 30 to December 15, adding a festive touch to the revitalized space.