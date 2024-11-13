'Scariest five minutes of my life': Bengaluru woman's auto ride takes an unexpected turn

A Bengaluru resident shared a nerve-wracking experience from what seemed like an ordinary auto ride. The user, who took to X (formerly Twitter), recounted the tense moments that unfolded when they realized someone appeared to be reaching from behind. Image shared my X (formerly Twitter) user on the platform.(X/@aneetta_joby_)

As she rode through the city, she felt a light touch from behind, only to turn and spot a child lying down, seemingly hidden. Panic set in, with immediate questions racing through their mind: Was the child in danger? Could this be a case of abduction?

The anxiety lifted only when the child woke up and, to the user’s relief, called the auto driver “Appa” (dad in Kannada). The rider realized that the child was, in fact, the driver’s daughter, simply resting in the back of the vehicle. With a sigh of relief, the user described the episode as the “scariest 5 minutes” of her life.

How did the X users react?

The user’s reaction captured the wild mix of emotions perfectly: “Arre wah, suspense thriller toh auto mein hi shoot ho gaya! Ek taraf horror, dusri taraf family drama—Bangalore ke autos mein aaj kal Netflix series ka maza hai!” They joked about needing to be ready not only with a seat belt but also for “plot twists” in future auto rides.

This “HorrorRofl” story went viral on X, sparking laughter and discussion among users, all amused by the very Bengaluru experience of finding family moments in the most unexpected of places.

‘Heartwarming gesture’

Recently, an auto driver in Bengaluru enquired and searched for a passenger’s house to return a lost gold chain during the ride. The passenger, Chitra, took to social media and thanked the auto driver by sharing his video.

In the viral video, Chitra said, “Meet Girish, the auto driver who searched for me to return my lost chain. I came to Bengaluru from Mysuru yesterday and missed my gold chain. I was wondering where I had lost it, and it took me by surprise when Girish knocked on my door with the gold chain. I cannot thank him enough as there are fewer auto drivers like him.” Chitra also said that she heads the Taliru foundation, which trains women in auto rickshaw driving.

