Bengaluru auto driver finds the house of passenger to return her missing gold chain, receives accolades. Video

In a heartwarming gesture, an auto driver in Bengaluru enquired and searched for a passenger’s house to return a lost gold chain during the ride. The passenger, Chitra, took to social media and thanked the auto driver by sharing his video. The video is already viral on social media and Girish has received accolades from several users.

Here is the video

In the viral video, Chitra said, “Meet Girish, the auto driver who searched for me to return my lost chain. I came to Bengaluru from Mysuru yesterday and missed my gold chain. I was wondering where I had lost it, and it took me by surprise when Girish knocked on my door with the gold chain. I cannot thank him enough as there are fewer auto drivers like him.” Chitra also said that she heads the Taliru foundation, which trains women in auto rickshaw driving.

Autorickshaw aggregator Nagara Metered Auto in a social media post said that it would be easy for its riders to identify passengers after finishing the rides. In an X post, the company wrote, “At Nagara, we could have made Girish's search for Chitra's home easier. How? Street hailed Nagara Meter Auto trips take customer phone number for trip assurance. This helps Drivers to trace and resolve events like forgotten or lost items of customers.”

It further wrote, “Chitra heads Taliru Foundation which trains women in auto rickshaw driving! Perhaps her good karma ensured that she got her chain back, thanks to Girish.”

Meanwhile, other users also hailed Girish for his honesty. A user said, “Because few good people like him there is still rain in karnataka. Let God help him to get everything.”

A second user said, “May god bless Girish and his family for keeping his honesty at work.”