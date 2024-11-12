‘If a minor scratch…’: Car dashcam video records road rage incident in Bengaluru, triggers debate. Watch

In yet another troubling display of road rage on Bengaluru's busy streets, a dashcam recording from a car revealed a heated argument between a biker and another car driver. Bengaluru road rage incident: Commuters are calling for better road etiquette and awareness, emphasizing patience to ensure safety amidst rising incidents.(X)

A video of the incident, shared widely on social media, shows a scooty rider trying to squeeze in between an i20 car and the divider, but ends up scratching the car. This prompts the driver to react with visible frustration. The exchange quickly escalates into a tense situation, bringing traffic to a halt.

The social media post detailing the incident alleged a lack of “spatial awareness” on the two-wheeler rider's part but also emphasized the importance of managing frustration on Bengaluru roads. “Another instance of road rage has surfaced in Bengaluru, reminding us of the challenges on our city streets. In this case, a scooty rider, clearly at fault with little spatial awareness, triggered the incident. The rider appeared oblivious to the surroundings, navigating through traffic in a careless manner,” the user wrote.

“However, the behavior of the i20 driver raises questions too. If a minor scratch on your car can cause this level of frustration, it might be wiser to stay away from the roads or find alternative ways to handle such situations. Road rage only escalates tensions and creates unnecessary risks for everyone involved. Let's remember that patience and calmness can go a long way in ensuring safe and smooth traffic flow in our bustling city,” he added.

“Please provide the exact location of the incident happened,” the Bengaluru City Police responded. The post had nearly 74,000 views at the time this article was being written, and also garnered several replies, with internet users divided in their opinion on who was at fault in this particular incident.

Watch the video here:

“Why is a minor scratch acceptable? Shall I do it on your car now? Road rage is wrong, but only when unprovoked and there is no fault of the other party. If not, then they are liable to pay up in some way,” an X user responded.

However, another said, “While I can understand the frustration from the car person, he was being too aggressive.”

With Bengaluru’s roads frequently congested, incidents like these are becoming more common, prompting conversations about safe driving practices. Many commuters also called for greater public awareness around road etiquette.