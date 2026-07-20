'End protest, help restore normalcy': Nadda says talks on, shares pic with CJP's Das and Ranka

Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday said members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had approached the government for talks for the first time and urged them to call off their sit-in after discussions concluded. Speaking to reporters, Nadda said the protesters' delegation met him and submitted a written petition following detailed discussions.

"This morning, for the first time, a proposal came from the protesters to hold talks with the government, and our discussions have been ongoing since 11:50 AM.

Describing the meeting as cordial, Nadda said the government held detailed discussions with the CJP delegation, which also submitted a written petition.

"The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. An initial verbal discussion was held in detail with their delegation, and they submitted a written petition to me around 4 PM," he said.

Nadda said he had urged the protesters to call off their agitation and cooperate with the authorities.

"I have requested all the protesters to end their sit-in and assist the administration in restoring normalcy," he added.

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