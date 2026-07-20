Is passive investing sabotaging fund managers?

Oil prices hit their highest level since early June overnight, with global benchmark Brent crude briefly topping $90 a barrel before retreating again. But, after plenty of nervousness last week over fighting in the Middle East and the wobbly AI trade, futures suggest U.S. stocks will start the new week on a strong footing. Earnings from Tesla, Intel, American Express, Verizon and Google parent Alphabet will give investors plenty to think about over the coming days. Hedge-fund manager David Einhorn

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It’s hard to be different Mutual-fund managers can’t catch a break, and maybe they never will. At least now they have a better excuse.

Hedge-fund manager David Einhorn caused a stir two years ago when he called markets “fundamentally broken.” Money regularly comes out of paychecks and pours into index funds tracking the S&P 500, buying stocks with no regard to value—only their weighting.

Index funds are much cheaper than active funds so they tend to outperform most of them after expenses. But, according to Einhorn and others, people who buy them don’t realize that it’s increasingly the weight of their cash, not research by a shrinking group of people like him, behind some companies’ rich valuations.

“They’re gonna assume everybody else’s done the work,” said Einhorn.

Index fund fans counter that claims of distortion are mostly sour grapes from fund managers struggling to outperform. For one thing, index funds do little trading of their own. Active managers’ jobs might even get easier as they scrap over a smaller slice of the market.

If anything, though, the opposite is happening. Last year, four in every five U.S. stock mutual funds couldn’t beat the S&P 500.

Now an award-winning paper by University of California Ph.D. student Hannah Unterberg helps explain why. She doesn’t argue that markets are broken, but her research shows that passive funds’ rise really does make active managers’ lives harder.

Active fund managers are supposed to find stocks that have been overlooked by the index. But when they face redemptions and they have to sell, then those stocks face “asymmetric price pressure,” according to Unterberg.

In plain English, when money goes from a fund that looks different to the index to one that exactly matches the index, the stocks that the manager favored suffer a little and the ones he or she shunned get a small lift. There’s a buyer for every seller of a stock, of course, but that still has a small effect on performance.

Since fund managers get punished for being different, it seems like the best move for continued employment is to just make their fund a lot like the S&P 500. But Unterberg points out the flaw in that strategy.

“You can decide to become more passive, but then how are you convincing your investors not to just buy an index fund?”

It’s a vicious cycle. As index funds keep winning, more money will flow to them.

Does it still pay to be a good stock picker? In theory it should in the long run. That’s good news for fund managers with understanding investors. Unfortunately, patience is in short supply in the investing world.