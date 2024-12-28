Bengaluru teenagers killed attempting wheelie as scooter splits into two in collision with truck

Two teenagers lost their lives in a devastating road accident on the Devanahalli-Kolar highway in Bengaluru Rural on Friday morning. The police have filed a case against the teen under sections related to rash driving and negligence. (HT File)

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the victims, identified as Arbaz Pasha, 18, and N Manoj, 16, were riding a scooter that collided head-on with a canter truck.

Pasha, who had recently turned 18, borrowed a Honda Dio from a neighbor in Rahmat Nagar, Vijayapura. Accompanied by Manoj, his friend from Gurappana Mutt, the duo embarked on a joyride. Around 11 am, Pasha began performing stunts, attempting a wheelie near the town’s bypass in Doddaballapur.

(Also Read: Bengaluru metro to extend operational timings on New Year night, MG Road station to stay shut after 11)

Scooter split into two

The joyride turned fatal when a canter truck appeared on the road ahead. Unable to regain control of the scooter, Pasha collided directly with the truck. The impact was so severe that the scooter was split into two, and both riders were flung nearly 30 meters from the crash site, the report added.

Pasha was killed instantly, while Manoj was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to his injuries before receiving treatment. Police revealed that neither of the boys was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

(Also Read: Bengaluru founder drives his own cab at 3 am after driver falls asleep on the job. Watch)

Footage from CCTV cameras in nearby shops captured the horrifying collision. While the initial investigation suggests the teenagers’ reckless behavior caused the accident, authorities are also examining the role of the truck driver.

The Vijayapura police have filed a case against Pasha under sections related to rash driving and negligence, and investigations are ongoing, the report further added.

(Also read: Bengaluru house help vanishes with all gold from owners, days after joining: Report)