Bengaluru metro to extend operational timings on New Year night, MG Road station to stay shut after 11

Bengaluru's Namma Metro announced that the metro operations on New Year night will be extended till 2 am for the convenience of commuters. It also said that the MG Road metro station will be closed after 11 pm on December 31 as there is a chance of getting overcrowded. Bengaluru's Namma Metro to operate till 2 AM on New Year night. (PTI File Photo)

In an announcement, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said, "We are pleased to announce extension of metro train timings on the Purple and Green Lines for the New Year's Eve, 2025. The last train will depart from all terminal stations at 02:00 AM on January 1, 2025, while the final train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station (Majestic) will leave at 2:40 AM."

After 11 pm, trains will be available with 10-minute frequency and people travelling from the Central Business District are advised to take Cubbon Park and Trinity metro as MG Road station will be closed. "Trains will operate at 10-minute intervals from 11.00 PM of 31 December 2024 up to the extended service period of the day. However, in view of anticipated congregation of crowd on MG Road, MG Road Metro Station will be closed for entry and exit from 11:00 PM on December 31, 2024. Trains will halt at nearby stations-Trinity and Cubbon Park for use by the commuters," the announcement said.

The Namma Metro further urged people to use the paper ticket facility for easy commute."Passengers traveling after 11:00 PM from Trinity or Cubbon Park Metro Stations to any destination are advised to use a return journey paper ticket priced at 50. This paper ticket will be available for purchase in advance at all metro stations from 8:00 AM of 31st December 2024. Normal QR code tickets and cards are also valid for travel from these stations," said BMRCL.

According to Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara, more than 7 lakh people are expected to step out for the New Year celebrations in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru police are already gearing up for the New Year celebrations and the staff is already being deployed at Brigade Road and Church Street areas. Special drunk and drive checks will also be conducted across the city on that night.