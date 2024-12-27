RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna writes to PM Modi, Amit Shah seeking security from Centre

RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, on whose complaint a case has been registered in the MUDA scam, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting immediate security assistance from the Centre, after the Karnataka government allegedly denied providing security to him and his family. Social activist Snehamayi Krishna (File photo)

In the letter, he stated that he had filed a complaint regarding the illegal allotment of 14 sites under the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in the name of Parvathi, the wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with other political leaders and influential individuals.

"Despite my efforts to lodge a complaint with the relevant authorities, they refused action. As a result, I approached the Court and filed a private complaint. After reviewing my complaint and the supporting documents, the Court directed an investigation by the Lokayukta authorities. Following this, an FIR was registered in the case, with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being named Accused No 1," he stated in a letter dated December 26.

The RTI activist alleged that, because of the disclosure of this scam, multiple false FIRs have been registered against him, and attempts have been made to imprison him.

The first FIR was filed at the Nanjanagudu Town Police Station, followed by one at the Devaraja Police Station and the Krishnaraja Police Station.

"They are trying to pressure me and offering money in exchange for dropping the case. Despite this, I remain determined to continue the fight. Now, they are resorting to threats against me and my family," he alleged.

He recalled that on August 18, 2024, he had submitted a request to the Police Commissioner of Mysuru, seeking a gunman, but the request was denied.

Similarly, the BJP State President, along with several NGOs and organisations, sent request letters to the DGP of Karnataka seeking security assistance for him, but those requests were also denied.

"Since I am fighting against the Chief Minister and other influential individuals, the state government is refusing to provide me with security. This demonstrates that government officials are attempting to hinder my efforts under the influence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah," he said.

"It seems that relying on state government security is increasingly risky for myself and my family. Therefore, I kindly request that security be provided by the central government to protect my life and ensure the well-being of my family," he added.