Bengaluru founder drives his own cab at 3 am after driver falls asleep on the job. Watch

A recent social media post by an IIM graduate and the founder of Camp Diaries Bengaluru has garnered widespread attention. The individual, identified as Milind Chandwani, shared a video recounting an unusual experience during his late-night cab ride from Bengaluru airport. The video captures him driving the car while the actual cab driver sleeps in the passenger seat. IIM graduate drove cab in Bengaluru as driver slept; viral video garnered over 7.5 million views.(Instagram/milindchandwani)

A sleepy encounter

In his post, Chandwani described the surreal incident:

“Last night at 3 AM while returning from Bengaluru airport, I found myself in an unexpected role: my cab driver’s driver. He was so sleepy, he even stopped for tea and a cigarette but still couldn’t keep his eyes open. So, I offered to drive, and to my surprise, he handed me the keys faster than I could say ‘Bengaluru traffic.’”

The video accompanying the post captures the drowsy cab driver reclining his seat and falling asleep while Chandwani navigates the city using Google Maps.

Mixed emotions and empathy

Chandwani further explained his thoughts during the ordeal:

“I felt a mix of emotions: glad that he trusted me, sad that he had to push himself so hard, and slightly amused at how quickly he decided I was qualified for the job. Gave him a ₹100 tip and asked for a 5-star rating in return—fair trade, right?”

He ended the post with a reflection on life’s unpredictability and a message of kindness:

“Life is full of unexpected detours. Be kind, be empathetic, and maybe brush up on your driving skills. Most important moral of the story? When you offer something, be ready for the other person to take your offer.”

Watch the clip here:

Netizens’ reactions

The post has garnered over 7.5 million views, eliciting a mix of humour, concern, and admiration from internet users.

One user commented, “This is hilarious but also a wake-up call for better working conditions for drivers.”

Another said, “The trust he showed in you is both heartwarming and concerning!”

A third user joked, “Milind just unlocked a new skill set—Bengaluru traffic navigator!”

Others praised Chandwani’s kindness, with one remarking, “You turned an inconvenience into a moment of empathy.”