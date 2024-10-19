Ox spotted traveling on pilgrimage bus in Bengaluru's HSR Layout. See pics

An unusual sight caught the attention of commuters in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout when an ox was spotted traveling inside a bus. The bus, reportedly a pilgrimage vehicle, was seen stuck in traffic with the animal onboard. The moment was captured on camera by a passerby. The moment was captured on camera by a passerby in Bengaluru.(X)

It’s still unclear how the ox came to be aboard the bus

Check the post here:

This isn’t the first time an animal has been spotted traveling on public transport in Bengaluru. In 2023, a stray dog became an unexpected passenger, turning an ordinary bus ride into an adorable spectacle. The dog hopped aboard a bus traveling from Marathahalli to Indiranagar, delighting passengers as it rode through the city's streets.

The heartwarming moment was captured in a video shared by What Around Bengaluru on Instagram. The video showed passengers initially surprised by the canine's presence, but soon embracing their furry fellow traveler with friendly pats and kind words, making it a memorable journey for everyone onboard.

Pet-friendly cabs

A week ago Uber India launched Uber Pet in Bengaluru, where the users can now travel in cabs along with their pets. This facility has already been made available for the cab users in Bengaluru and drivers will welcome pets into their cabs.

There has been a long-standing request from pet and animal lovers across the country to make cabs a friendly place for pets. Many people had to leave their pets in home; while going out and this new facility will allow the owners to take the animals/birds along with them, without having to worry about their well-being.

During the launch, Shwetha Mantri, head of rider verticals, Uber India said, “We understand how important pets are to their families and including them in our outings is essential. Uber Pet is our effort to make travel more accessible and convenient for pet owners and their companions.”

