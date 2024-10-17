Watch Video | Bengaluru civic body celebrates Kukur Tihar, the festival of dogs

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) celebrated the Kukur Tihar, also known as the festival of dogs on Thursday in the city. BBMP officials were seen performing aarti and placing garlands on puppies.(X/ANI)

Kukur Tihar is a traditional festival from Nepal that is dedicated to honoring and worshipping dogs.

“Dogs are more often than not looked at negatively with main focus on dog bites and fear of attacks, while most of the dogs are very loyal, obedient, protective, and a beautiful companion for humans. While preventive measures to manage conflicts are advocated, we are keen on celebrating and highlighting their positive additions to the society,” Suralkar Vikas Kishor, Special Commissioner of Health, BBMP, said in a press release.

In an ANI video, BBMP officials are seen performing aarti and placing garlands on both puppies and adult dogs.

The event aimed to recognise the valuable contributions of dogs to the ecosystem while raising awareness about their positive roles in society.

In a unique initiative, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) enlisted pourakarmikas from four wards to help feed community dogs. By collaborating with local restaurants, these workers ensured that leftover food is distributed to street dogs.

BBMP’s Animal Husbandry Department will introduce a range of initiatives under the campaign #BITEFREELOCALITY. These programs aim to cultivate "coexistence champions" who will promote a compassionate environment for animals.

Recently, the BBMP launched an experimental project aimed at improving the tracking and management of street dogs in the city’s Mattikere and Malleswaram areas. The pilot program involves implanting microchips in stray dogs, marking a shift toward using technology to address the challenges in managing the dog population in the Karnataka capital.

